Jordan Bowers pens 3-word reaction for teammate Faith Torrez as program clinches NCAA Championships berth

Three Perfect 10s by Jordan Bowers helped the OU women’s gymnastic team roll into the nationals. Bowers recently reshared an X post by Oklahoma Women’s Gymnastics celebrating the near-perfect score of her teammate Torrez Faith.

After Bowers’ three perfect 10s, Torrez scored a near-perfect score, securing one of the final two spots at the NCAA Championships, which will take place in Fort Worth, Texas, from April 17-19. With a 198.450, Oklahoma was at the top, with Missouri following shortly after with a 197.425. Both Oklahoma and Missouri have secured a spot in the NCAA Championship.

A recent X post by Oklahoma Women's Gymnastics was reshared by Bowers. Bowers gave a three-word reaction to the post. Cheering on her teammate after that final performance, she wrote:

"my QUEEN FAITHY"

Oklahoma maintained the lead, with Torrez scoring a 9.95 on beam. Torrez matched the perfect 10 of Jordan Bowers on the floor by scoring a 10. With another perfect score at the vault, Bowers put the final seal on the victory.

Jordan Bowers scores a perfect 10 again as Oklahoma eyes NCAA Championship

Jordan Bowers at the 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Oklahoma and Missouri filled up the NCAA bracket by making it to the National Championships. While the stellar performances by Bowers and Torrez put a final stamp on Oklahoma’s victory, Missouri and Auburn were involved in a very close call. Missouri eventually made it through and defeated Auburn by just .100. The Sooners led the finals with 198.450, with Missouri shortly behind at 197.425, while Auburn at 197.325 and Arizona at 196.250

Jordan Bowers led the Sooners to victory with an outstanding performance. She ended the night with three perfect 10s. Bowers started with a strong 10 on the bars. Along with Torrez, Bowers dominated the floor and got her second 10 for the night. While Torrez scored a perfect 10 at beam, Bowers ended the night with a perfect 10 in the vault. Bowers and Torrez dominated throughout the night, keeping the Sooner at a dominating top.

The Sooners have advanced to the national championships that will take place in Dickies Arena on 17-19th April in Fort Worth, Texas. A total of eight teams with 4 all-around competitors and 16 event specialists will be advancing from regional to national. The team with the highest cumulative score will win the Team Championship. Five scores will be counted per event.

With the perfect 10s by Jordan Bowers and a career-high by Torrez, Oklahoma are looking confident ahead of the championship round in Texas.

