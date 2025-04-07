NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025: All 8 teams who qualified for the National Championships ft Olivia Dunne's LSU

The 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships are slated to take place in Texas between April 17 -19. Eight teams have qualified for the national championships, including Olivia Dunne's LSU.

The Tigers enter the competition as the defending champions and look on track to claim their second national title in program history. In the regionals, LSU faced off against Arkansas, Michigan and Maryland for their semifinals, moving forward with a score of 198.115. This made them the only team in the University Park Regional semifinals to score higher than the 198-point mark.

In the University Park Regional Finals, LSU topped the meet with a 198.050 to book their berth at the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Qualifying alongside them was Michigan St., with the team posting a score of 198.000.

Elsewhere, Utah and UCLA made it through to the national championships from the Salt Lake City Regionals. Utah scored a 197.825 on home ground, while Jordan Chiles led the UCLA Bruins who posted a 197.625.

On the other side of the bracket, Florida and Alabama held off California and Oregon State to make it through the ten 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Both teams put on impressive performances in the Tuscaloosa Regional Final, with the Gators scoring a 197.700, and the Crimson Tides posting a 197.675.

Rounding out the elite eight at the national championships will be Oklahoma and Missouri. Oklahoma enters the competition on the back of the 198.450 they scored in their regional finals, and will be looking to reclaim the title they lost to LSU last year.

NCAA Gymnastics Championships: Full schedule and where to watch

The NCAA Gymnastics Championships will take place in Fort Worth, Texas at the Dickies Arena. The national semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, April 17, following which the winning teams will get a day of rest, before returning to the mat on Saturday, April 19 for the finals.

Here is the full schedule for the 2025 national championships:

Thursday, April 17

2:30 PM: Doors Open for Semifinal I

3:30 PM: Semifinal I

7:00 PM: Doors Open for Semifinal II

8:00 PM: Semifinal II

After the conclusion of semifinal II: Individual trophy presentation

Saturday, April 19

2:00 PM: Doors Open for National Championship

3:00 PM National Championship

After the conclusion of finals: Team trophy presentation

All times mentioned are CT and subject to change.

Fans excited to watch the top collegiate gymnasts of the nation in action can tune in to ESPN2 for a live broadcast of the national semifinals. Meanwhile, ABC will telecast the Pre-Championship Show and the National Championships on Saturday (April 19), while the trophy presentation can be viewed on ESPN+.

