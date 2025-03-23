Simone Biles cheers on Oklahoma Sooners gymnast competing in floor exercise at SEC Championships 

Simone Biles delightfully reacted to Oklahoma State gymnast, Addison Fatta's impressive floor routine at the SEC Gymnastics Championships. Biles had forgone her college career for elite gymnastics but she never shies away from extending her support to NCAA athletes.

Biles' 2024 campaign included multiple gold wins at the 2024 Paris Olympics, performing on the Gold Over America tour, presenting at the CMA Awards, and cheering on her husband in the NFL season, among others. In 2025, she took two back-to-back vacations, the first with Jonathan Owens in South Africa and the next in Hawaii with friends.

Biles also made rounds on the internet as the one who penned the foreword of Jordan Chiles' debut memoir, 'I'm That Girl: Power of My Dreams'. Recently, the 30-time World medalist turned her attention to the NCAA, lauding Oklahoma State's freshman, Addison Fatta as she displayed a stunning floor manuevre at the 2025 SEC Championships.

As Fatta stole the show with gravity-defying tumbling passes and graceful landings, Biles had her eyes glued to the TV screen. She shared the video in her Instagram story and wrote:

"okay babe let's goooooo @addisonfatta

Simone Biles lauds Addison Fatta's floor exercise; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles was also supposed to compete at the NCAA level after committing to UCLA Bruins. However, in 2015, she decided to commit fully to elite gymnastics instead.

Simone Biles once revealed the state of fear she was in when she announced her decision to forgo college eligibility

Biles at the Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles began competing at the elite level in 2013 and a year later, she committed (verbally) to the UCLA program. As she unfurled her prowess on the elite level, she was convinced by her family to turn pro. However, the hardest part for her was mustering the courage to break the news to her college coach, Valorie Kondos Field, as revealed in her 'Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance' memoir (2016).

"For almost a week, I’d been putting off the call to let Coach Val know I wouldn’t be enrolling at UCLA after all. Maybe it was because telling Miss Val about turning pro meant I was truly closing the door on being a Bruin. She’d been so excited when I’d committed, and I hated to disappoint her now.."

She further shared how her coach unexpectedly said she already knew what Biles was about to say.

"Finally, I mustered up the courage and called Coach Val’s number. 'Hello, Miss Val, this is Simone.' My voice was quavering. 'I’m calling to say I’m going pro, so I won’t be able to compete for UCLA next year.' Long pause. 'Oh, Simone,' she finally said. 'I knew the minute I saw your name on my phone what you were going to say."

Biles won three Laureus Sportswoman of the Year and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Joe Biden in 2022.

