Simone Biles shows off special delicacy amid post off-season beach vacation

Simone Biles shared a glimpse of enjoying a plate of crabs in her latest update. The gymnast recently went on a tropical vacation to the Bahamas with her friends.

Biles wrapped up her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she won four medals, including three gold and one silver. The team all-around event was the first one where she and her team proved their dominance, earning 171.296 points to stand atop the podium. Following this, Biles clinched another gold in the individual all-around event, scoring 59.131 points.

The vault exercise was her third event, where she bagged another gold medal by scoring 15.300 points. She also won a silver medal in the floor exercise, where she was toppled by the Brazilian gymnast, Rebeca Andrade. Following this, she launched the second edition of the Gold Over America Tour, and has since, been in her off-season.

The gymnast shared plenty of updates of her downtime on social media, and most recently, she shared a picture of a plate full of mouth-watering crabs on her Instagram story. The post's caption read:

"YAASSSSS"

Biles' Instagram story

A few days ahead of this, after returning from her honeymoon with her husband, Jonathan Owens, in South Africa, Biles went on a trip to the Bahamas with her friends. She shared various glimpses of her quality time on Instagram. The first slide of the post featured a selfie where she wore a two-piece pastel-colored swim-wear and paired it with a yellow shirt.

In the next slide, Simone Biles shared a picture of her surroundings, and the third slide was of the gymnast enjoying herself with her friends. The last two slides showcased two selfies of her while she donned wine-colored swimwear. Opening up about the fun vacation in the caption, she wrote:

"Where I belong ☀️🍹👙🤍"

Simone Biles opened up about her reason behind starting gymnastics

Simone Biles is currently the most decorated gymnast. She has earned several accomplishments and has delivered several stellar performances in various events during her career.

The American gymnast currently has 11 Olympic medals, 30 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships medals, and two gold medals in the Pacific Rim Championships. She recently sat for an interview with Fox 26 Houston's Will Kunkel and shared the reason behind her starting gymnastics. She also spoke about how her career has evolved.

“My 'Why' was to just really have fun and brace it and see how far I could go and hopefully one day get a college scholarship. And that evolved over the years as I started progressing through the sports pretty quickly. Like, 'oh maybe one day, I can go the Olympics' and then I was training with some girls I had gone to World and been to an Olympic team. So, that's kind of why it changed but other than that, it was to embrace who I am, to be strong, to be beautiful and bold,”said Simone Biles.

Simone Biles was recently named SI's Sportsperson of the Year, and she wore a stunning mini-dress while attending the ceremony.

