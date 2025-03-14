Simone Biles shares highlights of tropical vacation with friends after dreamy South African honeymoon

Simone Biles has given a sneak peek into her Bahamas trip with her friends. Shortly ahead of this, the gymnast went to South Africa for her honeymoon with his husband, Jonathan Owens.

Biles has had a good start to the 2025 season, winning awards such as the SI Sportsperson of the Year, and then going on two consecutive vacations, including her honeymoon and the Bahamas trip with her friends. The Olympian shared several glimpses of her South African honeymoon on social media, showcasing the quality time she spent with her husband.

Similarly, she has also been sharing glimpses of her trip to the Bahamas on Instagram. She recently shared a video of herself floating in a lawn water slide, and this time, she shared a bunch of her pictures from the trip on her Instagram handle, showcasing the fun times she had with her friends.

The first picture was a selfie of her donning pink-colored swimwear. She shared the view of her surroundings in the next picture. The third slide was a picture of her enjoying herself with her friends, and the last two slides carried her selfies in wine-colored swimwear. Expressing her emotions about the vacation, she added a caption that read:

"Where I belong ☀️🍹👙🤍"

Simone Biles concluded her 2024 season by competing at the Paris Olympics. There, she won four medals, including three golds and one silver.

Simone Biles opened up about the motivation behind starting gymnastics and the growth in her journey

Simone Biles started doing gymnastics when she was just a six-year-old, and today, she has become the most decorated gymnast of all time. She has solidified her legacy by achieving several accomplishments, including 11 Olympic and 30 World Championships medals.

The 28-year-old recently sat for an interview with Fox 26 Houston, where she made her feelings known about choosing gymnastics as her career. Revealing that she started gymnastics to get a college sponsorship, Bailes said:

“My 'Why' was to just really have fun and brace it and see how far I could go and hopefully one day get a college scholarship. And that evolved over the years as I started progressing through the sports pretty quickly. Like, 'oh maybe one day, I can go the Olympics' and then I was training with some girls I had gone to World and been to an Olympic team. So, that's kind of why it changed but other than that, it was to embrace who I am, to be strong, to be beautiful and bold.”

At the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles won the gold medals in the team all-around, individual all-around, and the vault exercise. She also won a silver medal in the floor exercise.

