Pics: Simone Biles shares glimpse into romantic date night with Jonathan Owens during South Africa honeymoon

Jonathan Owens and his wife, Simone Biles, have been taking the most out of their first honeymoon trip to South Africa. The couple has kept fans hooked about their daily ongoings from the romantic vacation, which the two have been sharing via their social media.

On Monday, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens enjoyed a romantic dinner date, a glimpse of which the legendary Olympic gymnast posted on her Instagram stories. Biles shared a handful of pictures from her dinner date, with one of them being a mirror selfie with Owens.

Simone Biles shares glimpse into romantic date night with Jonathan Owens (Image Source: Biles/IG)

In another IG story, Biles can be seen posing in front of a huge window behind her, overlooking the beautiful view of the city. For their outing, the couple wore stylish outfits. Biles can be seen adorning a yellow half-sleeve dress. Owens, on the other hand, wore a white shirt and blue jeans.

Before enjoying their dinner, the couple had a great time tasting their favorite wines, which Biles shared via her Instagram. Earlier this week, Biles and Owens also enjoyed an adventurous helicopter ride, soaking in the mesmerizing views of their travel destination from the sky.

Simone Biles shared a romantic pregame ritual with Jonathan Owens

Just like any other couple in the league, Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles have their pregame ritual. During an interview with PEOPLE in December, Biles opened up about performing the special pregame ritual with Owens before every Bears game and said:

"Pregame, I just let him do him because I know how stressful that can be sometimes. But he loves to come see me because he usually has to stay at the team hotel, so he loves to come see me, kiss me goodbye."

Moving forward in the same interview, Simone Biles confessed to not know football before dating Jonathan Owens. In fact, her learning experience has been admired by partners of many Bears players. Talking about having "learned so much" about football over the years, Biles said:

"I still knew absolutely not a thing about football. I've learned so much and even some of his teammates' wives are like, ‘Oh my gosh, you've come so far, you've learned so much,’ because they've seen the journey."

Before jetting off to their first honeymoon, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens had a busy "work week." But despite their work schedules, the couple took out time to celebrate Valentine's Day. Biles also shared a glimpse into a sweet Valentine's gesture by Owens via her social media.

