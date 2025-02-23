  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chicago Bears
  • In Pics: Jonathan Owens and wife Simone Biles indulge in wine tasting on dreamy South African honeymoon

In Pics: Jonathan Owens and wife Simone Biles indulge in wine tasting on dreamy South African honeymoon

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Feb 23, 2025 18:33 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

Olympic champion Simone Biles and NFL safety Jonathan Owens are enjoying every moment of their belated honeymoon in South Africa. Fresh off their thrilling safari adventures, the couple shifted gears on Sunday, for an intimate wine-tasting experience.

Ad

Biles posted on Instagram with a mirror selfie showcasing her off-white dress, paired with the caption "Quick change for wine tasting."

Jonathan Owen&#039;s wife Simon Biles IG Story
Jonathan Owen's wife Simon Biles IG Story

The couple followed up with a cozy selfie, wine glasses in hand.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jonathan Owens&#039; wife Simon Biles IG Story
Jonathan Owens' wife Simon Biles IG Story

The couple kicked off their long-awaited honeymoon last week, with Biles announcing their departure alongside a photo featuring their packed bags.

Ad

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles' safari love story

Ad

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist and Chicago Bears safety have packed their South African adventure with bucket-list moments. Before their vineyard visit, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens conquered their initial goal - spotting the Big 5 during their initial game drives.

"Bucket list ticked. We saw the Big 5 in our first two game drives, and we are extremely lucky," Biles shared in her Instagram story. "Seeing the leopard, lion, and elephant on our first game drives gave us confidence we'd see them all."
Ad

After a close encounter with a male lion, Biles admitted:

"Not gonna lie I almost s--- myself." The gymnast also captured moments with elephants, sharing one photo with the caption, "Consider this my postcard from South Africa."

She turned heads in a leopard-print bikini by the pool and coordinated her wardrobe with the landscape. She also wore matching sunglasses and accessories. She wore a leopard-print tank top while looking at the scenery.

Ad
"Copycat," she captioned.
Ad

The couple's South African escape marks their official honeymoon, coming nearly two years after their courthouse wedding in April 2023. They celebrated the following month with a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

One of Biles' posts carried a clear message to her followers - "DND: Out on safari," requesting privacy as the couple continues their romantic journey.

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी