"Not your average cowboy" - Bears S Jonathan Owens embraces Texas life on honeymoon with Simone Biles

Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens and his wife, Olympics legend Simone Biles, are enjoying a cowboy-style adventure on his honeymoon. He and his wife are in South Africa, where Owens shared a fun experience riding horses.

Posting on Instagram on Sunday, he joked:

"Not your average cowboy.🤠🏇 Guess I been living in Texas too long lol. Sign me up for the Rodeo next 😂."

He also added, "P.S. didn’t realize how well horses could swim," as pictures showed him and other riders guiding their horses through the water.

Another picture captured Owens riding along a sandy path, high-fiving another rider in the ocean and enjoying the beautiful coastal scenery.

Jonathan Owens played for the Houston Texans from 2019 to 2022. He first joined their practice squad in September 2019 and later moved to the main team.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens had a face-to-face encounter with Lion on their honeymoon

On February 17, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' honeymoon turned into an unforgettable adventure, all thanks to a close encounter with a lion.

While on a safari in South Africa, Biles shared a video on Instagram, joking, “Not gonna lie, I almost s--- myself” as the big cat walked past their vehicle.

Simone Biles' close encounter with a lion on safari; Instagram - @simonebiles

Besides a Lion, the couple also saw elephants, giraffes and leopards.

This honeymoon is a well-deserved break for the couple.

Biles made history in 2024 with another successful Olympics, winning three golds and a silver, becoming the most decorated gymnast in world championships and Olympics. Owens, meanwhile, made a big move in his NFL career, signing with the Chicago Bears.

When Jonathan Owens met Simone Biles in 2020, he didn’t know she was a famous gymnast.

"I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked,” he revealed in an interview with the Texas Monthly in June 2021.

Surprisingly, Biles liked that about Owens. To top it off, it helped the couple build a strong connection.

In 2022, Biles and Owens' relationship took a big step forward after the Chicago Bears Safety proposed the Olympic gymnast in February.

A year later, in April 2023, they got married in a small courthouse ceremony in Houston. Finally, in May 2023, they had a beautiful wedding celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with family and friends.

