"Almost s""t myself" - Simone Biles makes her feelings known about the close encounter with lion during safari on honeymoon with husband

Simone Biles shared her feelings about her and her husband, Jonathan Owens, close encounter with a lion during a South African safari. The couple has been enjoying their long-due honeymoon days after their romantic Valentine's Day celebration.

Biles and Owens, spent Christmas and New Year's in Chicago when the latter was busy playing with the Chicago Bears in the NFL season. They moved into their new Houston house in January 2025 and even took short trips to Miami, Switzerland, and Los Angeles for either events or brief quality times.

After spending Valentine's Day together, the couple jetted off to their long-awaited honeymoon two years after they tied the knot in 2023. The couple's official post-wedding vacation was long overdue, as they were occupied with career commitments. They traveled to South Africa, and have been posting regular safari updates, watching the animals up close.

During one such safari outing, a close encounter with a lion terrified the Olympian, as she posted on her Instagram story. The lion had a glance at the tourists as it walked past them, prompting Biles to caption her video as:

"Not gonna lie I almost s**t myself"

Simone Biles' close encounter with a lion on safari; Instagram - @simonebiles

The couple even spotted a herd of zebras, elephants, and giraffes on the safari. In another Instagram story, Biles snapped a cheetah sleeping on the branch of a tree with its face turned away.

"She turned to look at us & she was stunning," Biles expressed.

The following picture had the torchlight on the cheetah's face when the latter's eyes were shut. Biles wrote:

"miss girl was tired after her meal"

Simone Biles snapped a sleeping cheetah; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles and Owens posed with elephants while the latter held one of the giant animals' tusks.

Simone Biles posted about her Valentine's Day celebration that her husband Jonathan Owens arranged

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens kiss at the Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears game - (Source: Getty)

Having missed out on festivities in 2024, the couple spent Valentine's Day in their home's comfort. The NFL safety decorated the bed with tea lights and a bouquet, the red carpet with rose petals, and even took the Olympian on a breakfast date.

In Simone Biles' Instagram, she posted a photo carousel from the special day, featuring her in a soft pink satin dress and Owens in a multicolored shirt.

"valentine's day," her caption read.

Biles' successful Paris Olympic campaign earned her three golds in the all-around, team, and vault competitions and silver on the floor exercise behind her fiercest Brazilian rival, Rebeca Andrade. She also hosted the second edition of the Gold Over America tour and the eighth edition of her eponymous Invitational in January and February.

