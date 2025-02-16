Simone Biles shares a glimpse of her dream Valentine's Day celebration with husband Jonathan Owens before embarking on long awaited honeymoon

Simone Biles recently gave a look into her beautiful Valentine's Day celebration with her husband, Jonathan Owens. Following this, the couple went on a long-awaited honeymoon.

Biles and Owens first met in March 2020 through a dating app called Raya. After matching with him on the app, the gymnast approached him and quickly hit it off. The couple then made their relationship public on social media and shared cute updates too. They got engaged in February 2022 and tied the knot a year later on April 22, 2023, at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston.

The couple also had a second wedding celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They live a happy married life and frequently share updates on social media with their fans. Most recently, Biles showcased their Valentine's Day celebration by sharing a few pictures on her Instagram story. In the first one, she shared a picture of a lit bouquet kept on their bed.

Biles' Instagram story

In the second one, she showcased the hallway of her house, decorated with white flower petals.

Biles' Instagram story

Following this celebration, the couple went on their honeymoon two years after getting married. The gymnast shared a mirror selfie of her and Owens posing with luggage all around them and wrote:

"Off to our honeymoon🖤 2 years later."

Biles' Instagram story

Along with the stories, Biles also uploaded a bunch of pictures from Valentine's Day on her Instagram handle. In a few of them, she posed with the white-rose bouquet while donning a stunning light-pink dress, and the other pictures carried glimpses of Jonathan Owens.

Simone Biles opened up about getting a tattoo of her husband Jonathan Owens

During the second edition of the Gold Over America Tour in 2024, Simone Biles appeared in an interview with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans. Here, she opened up about getting 'J' inked on her finger, symbolizing her husband's initial. She revealed that she did this as a gesture of love for him and also said that he wasn't aware of this and it would be a big surprise for him.

Calling the tattoo sentimental, she said:

"It's very sentimental and he (Jonathan Owens) also has an 'S' on his ring finger as just an ode to me. He loves me so much and I love him and I knew that it would be such a big surprise. I actually called him the other day because we tattoed in Arizona after the show literally two days ago," Simone Biles said.

She added:

"I wanted to surprise him because he already got his and I kept telling him no I'm not doing it. So he actually woke up in the middle of the night and I had just landed in San Francisco and he was like "I am going to cry.'"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens will attend the 2025 Met Gala, joining the star-studded evening, which will include personalities like LeBron James and Lewis Hamilton.

