Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens make feelings known on being named 2025 Met Gala host committee members

Simone Biles and her husband and Chicago Bears safety, Jonathan Owens expressed their thoughts on being named as 2025 Met Gala host committee members. The couple will be joined by LeBron James, Sha'Carri Richardson, Lewis Hamilton, and Angel Reese for the Gala on May 5 event.

This year's theme for the charity event is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", and it celebrates the style, dandyism, and tailoring of black men. The announcement came from Vogeu on Tuesday, and also revealed the dress code of this year's Gala - "Tailored for You".

( [It] is a nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear and is “purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation,” it wrote about the dress code.

Trending

Biles, who wore Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk for her 2021 Met Gala appearance, is excited to return.

"👀🤭🤍🎉🫵🏿 see you at the met gala," Simone Biles wrote in her Instagram story on Tuesday

Owens said it was a dream come true moment for him.

"The met! 🤞🏾 A dream come true 🙌🏾," he wrote

Simone Biles' and Jonathan Owens' Instagram stories

The couple tied the knot after three years of dating in April 2023 but per Biles, they were in a long distance until November last year. The gymnast was busy with her 2023 World Championships and Paris Olympics comebacks while Owens was in the NFL, thereby resulting in the couple living in different locations.

They reunited following the end of Biles' Gold Over America Tour and were in Chicago for a couple of months before taking off to Switzerland for a vacation.

Simone Biles was named SI's Sportsperson of The Year for 2024

Somone Biles at the Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala - Source: Getty

Simone was named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of The Year following an incredible Olympic campaign in 2024. She received the award last month and graced the red carpet with Jonathan Owens.

Biles led the USA to redemption in the women's team finals, winning the gold medal three years after her withdrawal in Tokyo had resulted in a runner-up finish. She continued her dominant run in the all-around finals and defeated gold and silver medalists from Tokyo, Suni Lee, and Rebecca Andrade, for her second all-around title.

The 27-year-old unleashed her Yurchenko Double Pike in the vault finals and won her seventh gold medal to become the most decorated American Olympic gymnast. She finished behind Andrade for a silver medal in the floor exercise finals for her eleventh Olympic medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback