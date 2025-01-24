  • home icon
  Simone Biles bids adieu to Switzerland after dream vacation with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles bids adieu to Switzerland after dream vacation with husband Jonathan Owens

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Jan 24, 2025 16:43 GMT
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty
Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens took a trip to Switzerland. (Credits: Getty)

Gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles and her husband safety Jonathan Owens just embarked on a dream vacation to Switzerland. Biles documented the couple's adventure throughout the last week and gave an update on their travel plans on Friday morning.

The couple, who are enjoying their downtime during their collective offseason schedules, have spent time shopping and dining in Switzerland. On Friday morning, Biles shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story where she bid farewell to Switzerland, indicating that their trip had come to a close.

"Bye Switzerland," Simone Biles wrote on her Instagram Story.
Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens are departing from their trip to Switzerland. (Photo: @simonebiles Instagram)
Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens are departing from their trip to Switzerland. (Photo: @simonebiles Instagram)

It's unclear if their trip will be concluding or if they will be making another stop on their way back to the United States.

Jonathan Owens left a sweet reply on Simone Biles' Swiss IG post

Simone Biles also added a recap in an Instagram post, earlier in the week showing the couple enjoying the Swiss sights. She also added a photo of Jonathan Owens on the long flight to Europe. The couple, who have been married since May 2023, also enjoyed custom martinis that feature their likeness on top of each glass and a trip to the Audemars' Piguet Museum.

Jonathan Owens left a sweet reply on his wife's Instagram post, sharing how much he is enjoying their travels together.

"Taking trips with your best friend >> I love you so much baby, i wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else ❤️🤞🏽," Jonathan Owens wrote on IG.

Their trip comes after a busy year for both Biles and Owens. The gymnast made history after becoming the most decorated gymnast in the world at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France last summer. Owens spent his first season with the Chicago Bears after signing a two-year deal in March 2024.

In January, Biles was also named the "2024 Sportsperson of the Year" by Sports Illustrated after winning gold medals in with U.S. Women's Team, All-Around and Vault as well as a silver medal on the floor exercise.

