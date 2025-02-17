Simone Biles shares a glimpse of her romantic date night with husband Jonathan Owens as they reach South Africa for long-awaited honeymoon

Simone Biles recently shared a glimpse of dinner night with her husband, Jonathan Owens, while on a romantic vacation in South Africa. The couple is celebrating their honeymoon after two years of their marriage.

The gymnast and the NFL player met each other for the first time in 2020 through a celebrity dating app named Raya. Biles was the first to approach, and they quickly started enjoying each other's company. They made their relationship public on social media by sharing adorable posts and then got engaged in February 2022.

A year later, on April 22, 2023, the couple tied the knot at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston and celebrated their love by having a second wedding celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, the couple couldn't go on a honeymoon then, so they checklist this by going on one after two years of their wedding. Biles and Owens are currently in South Africa, and the gymnast shared updates of their quality time on her Instagram stories.

In the first update, she shared a picture of Owens smiling while sitting on the other side of the table with spaghetti and other delicious food items for dinner.

In the second one, she shared a picture of them posing together, while Simone Biles donned a beautiful white-colored short dress and paired it with golden heels.

Following this, she shared a picture of a plate with 'congratulations' written on it, surrounded by chocolate strawberries.

Along with these, she also shared a picture of their decorated bed and a collage of them striking adorable poses with each other.

Simone Biles extended gratitude toward her husband Jonathan Owens and her coaches and family after winning the SI Sportsperson of the Year Award

Simone Biles had a successful 2024 year as she won four medals at the Paris Olympics, including three gold and one silver. She became the most decorated gymnast of all time after her Olympic medal count went up to 11. Following this incredible campaign, the athlete won the SI Sportsperson of the Year Award.

After this achievement, the gymnast delivered a speech thanking her husband, coaches, family, and friends for their support in her journey and her success. Crediting all her success to her team and loved ones, she said: (0:21 onwards)

"Thank you, Sports Illustrated, for this incredible honor…I share this award with my family and my friends as they have been with me every step of the way, and I'm truly grateful for their love and support," said Simone Biles.

She added:

"I also want to shout out to my coaches, Cecile and Laurent because I couldn't have done this without you guys. People think of gymnastics as an individual sport but I wouldn't be here without my team. Their care and support as an athlete mean more than I could possibly express. To my husband Jonathan, thank you for being with me through the highs and the lows and always being by my side no matter what."

Simone Biles recently executed the eighth edition of the Biles International Invitational, which was held from January 30 to February 2, 2025.

