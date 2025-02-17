Simone Biles gushes over her visit to national park as she spots giraffes during her honeymoon with husband Jonathan Owens

Olympic champion Simone Biles is finally on her long-due honeymoon trip with Jonathan Owens. The couple recently uploaded glimpses from their honeymoon trip in Bora Bora in South Africa. When she spotted a giraffe, Biles immediately uploaded a video on her Instagram story of the same on Monday, with the caption:

"Dropped off the plane. Not even here for 5 minutes yet."

Screengrab of Simone Biles' Instagram story from Africa [Image Source: Simone Biles' Instagram]

Biles had already given an indication of her trip on her Instagram profile around Valentine's Day. She had uploaded a story with photos of packed luggage with the caption:

“Off to our honeymoon. 2 years later."

Owens shared most of Biles' Instagram stories on his profile. He even posted a photo of the couple raising a toast, with the caption:

"Made it to South Africa"

Screengrab of Jonathan Owens' Instagram story [Image Source: Jonathan Owens' Instagram] Biles on her thoughts about the training camp ahead of Rio Olympics

Simone Biles was at the peak of her career when she met NFL player Jonathan Owens in 2020. The couple dated each other until 2022 when they announced their relationship. In early 2023, they married each other in a private ceremony.

When Simone Biles opened up to coach Aimee Boorman about the training camp ahead of the Rio Olympics

Simone Biles was initially apprehensive about the 10-day camp ahead of the Rio Olympics, organized by the Karolyi couple. She opened up about the same to her personal coach, Aimee Boorman, as mentioned in her autobiography, 'Courage to Soar'. Biles wrote:

"We all knew that the ten-day training camp we were about to attend would be beyond hard. “This just might be the toughest two weeks of my life,” I said to Aimee the next day,"

The American gymnast further added:

"I was a little scared, if you want to know the truth. Five days at the ranch usually wore me out, and now we were facing ten days straight, after which we’d fly directly to Brazil without going back home. 'Aimee, we’re all going to die!' I joked as the training center came into view. I clutched my throat for dramatic effect. 'Save us, please!' 'Yes, you will die,' my coach agreed, laughing. 'And all of your hair will fall out too.'”

However, Biles eventually aced the training and surprised everyone with her performance at the Rio Olympics. She won four gold medals and a bronze medal at the quadrennial event held in Rio de Janeiro, cementing her position as one of the greatest female gymnasts ever.

