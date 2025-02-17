Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens reveal long-awaited honeymoon destination

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles will finally have their honeymoon, almost two years after they got married. But where it will happen has remained a very well-kept secret until now.

On Sunday, the Olympic gymnastics legend and wife of the Chicago Bears safety took to Instagram Stories to reveal that they had landed in South Africa, writing the message over an image of themselves clicking champagne glasses:

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles' honeymoon venue is revealed (Credit: Instagram/@simonebiles)

This extended trip has had to be delayed multiple times, as the two athletes were busy in their respective professions. After the wedding ceremony, Biles participated in the US Classics, and then the World Championships. Owens, meanwhile, started most of his games as a Green Bay Packer, eventually reaching the playoffs.

2024 was even busier. Owens joined the Chicago Bears, while Biles participated in the Summer Olympics in Paris. The couple also continued to oversee the construction of their $3-million mansion in Houston, which was finally completed last month.

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles to co-host the 2025 Met Gala

2025 will see another milestone for Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles: their first invitation to the prestigious Met Gala this May. The theme of the exhibit will be "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", and the corresponding dress code will be "Tailored for You".

Inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity and featuring works by Torkwase Dyson, Tanda Francis, Ike Ude, and Tyler Mitchell, the exhibit is described as:

"(It) presents a cultural and historical examination of Black style from the 18th century to the present through an exploration of the concept of dandyism... and chronicles the ways in which Black people have used dress and fashion to transform their identities and imagine new ways of embodying political and social possibilities."

It will be divided into twelve sections, each representing an attribute of the style:

Ownership

Presence

Distinction

Disguise

Freedom

Champion

Respectability

Jook

Heritage

Beauty

Cool

Cosmopolitanism

More than 30 essays by various figures will also be on display here.

Among the other athletes who will be in attendance are seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, runner Sha'Carri Richardson, and basketball superstars LeBron James and Angel Reese, the former of whom will be the committee's honorary chairperson.

