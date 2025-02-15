In Pics: Simone Biles jets off with husband Jonathan Owens to first 'honeymoon' two years after marriage

Chicago Bears star Jonathan Owens and his wife Simone Biles exchanged vows in April 2023. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony. However, due to their busy work schedules, the couple's honeymoon was postponed for two long years until recently, when they finally decided to jet off on a romantic vacation.

On Saturday, Biles took to her Instagram story to reveal the couple going off on their first honeymoon. Biles shared a cozy picture with Owens, in which the two could be seen arranging their luggage, attached with a caption that read:

"off to our honeymoon. 2 years later."

Simone Biles jets off with husband Jonathan Owens to first honeymoon (Image Source: Biles/IG)

Before breaking the "honeymoon" news, Simone Biles updated her Instagram story with pictures from her bedroom. The snapshots highlighted the romantic decoration that Jonathan Owens did for Valentine's Day.

One of Biles' IG stories featured her bed with a bouquet of white roses and candles. Before this, Biles shared another romantic gesture by the Bears safety.

Simone Biles opened up about importance of her presence at Bears games for Jonathan Owens

Throughout the 2024 season, Simone Biles was spotted attending multiple games of the Chicago Bears, cheering for her husband Jonathan Owens and his team. In an interview with Olympics.com in December, Biles opened up about what her gameday presence means to Owens.

"Oh my gosh. It means the world to me. And I know it means so much to him for me to be able to go and support his games. For him, it means a lot, for me to go on the sideline before because he says that's his pre-game routine. So he's always looking for me on the sideline," Biles said.

Moving forward in the interview, Simone Biles talked about major changes in her schedule that happen during regular season games. Biles confessed to sleeping separately the night before a game and said:

"Well, usually, you're not allowed to be with him the night before, so we sleep separately in the hotel. And then after that, he usually comes up, gives me a kiss goodbye. So, it's very ... He's so chill. He's relaxed. And that's also his personality. Not as stressed as me."

After concluding the regular season, Jonathan Owens traveled to New York City with Simone Biles, who later recapped her vacation with fans via her social media.

