Bears S Jonathan Owens surprises wife Simone Biles with sweet Valentine's Day gesture

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Feb 14, 2025 17:22 GMT
Bears S Jonathan Owens surprises wife Simone Biles with sweet Valentine
Bears S Jonathan Owens surprises wife Simone Biles with sweet Valentine's Day gesture - GETTY & IMAGN

Jonathan Owens' wife, 11-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles, had a special Valentine’s Day, all thanks to her husband. Biles shared an Instagram story, which showed the surprise Owens had prepared for her.

On the table was a big white teddy bear with a red bow, a red gift box and a "Happy Valentine's" gift bag. A vase of red roses completed the cozy arrangement in their modern kitchen.

“My man, my man, my man,” Biles captioned the IG story.
Source: (Via Instagram/ @SimoneBiles)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @SimoneBiles)

Biles and Owens met in 2020 on the dating app Raya during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biles made the first move by messaging Owens, and they quickly became close. On 2022 Valentine's Day, Owens proposed, and Biles said yes, later revealing she had known from the start that he was "the one."

In 2023, they tied the knot in a small courthouse ceremony in Houston and celebrated the wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Jonathan Owens' wife Simone Biles shared her OOTD for 2025 Valentine's Day

Simone Biles celebrated Valentine's Day in style. Before showing the surprise Jonathan Owens planned for her, she gave fans a look at her outfit and accessories for the special day.

In her first Instagram story, Biles posted a mirror selfie wearing a simple but stylish outfit, a white short-sleeved shirt and grey sweatpants. Her long, curly braids added a trendy touch, and she credited her hairstylist with the caption "Slayeddiddd."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @SimoneBiles)
Source: (Via Instagram/ @SimoneBiles)

Another Instagram story showed everything Biles had packed for Valentine's Day.

“Valentine's Day bag packed," read the caption.

Simone and Jonathan recently visited Athens, Georgia. They went to see the gymnast superstar's former coach, Cecile Landi, at her new training center at the University of Georgia.

Edited by Ribin Peter
हिन्दी