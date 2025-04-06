Olivia Dunne drops a 3-word reaction as LSU Tigers enter crucial stage of the NCAA Championships amid title defense

Olivia Dunne recently expressed her thoughts on her team qualifying for a crucial stage of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. The LSU Tigers will soon compete at the NCAA National Championships' semifinals, which will be held at Fort Worth in Texas.

This is the third consecutive time that Dunne's team, i.e. LSU Tigers has qualified for the NCAA Championships semifinals. They topped the University Park regional finals with a score of 198.05, while Michigan State stayed closed behind with a score of 198.00. The Michigan State gymnast suffered a fall on the balance beam, allowing the LSU Tigers a slender win.

On Saturday, Olivia Dunne reshared a post highlighting LSU's achievement on her Instagram story and dropped a 3-word reaction:

"ELITE 8 BOUND"

Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story about the NCAA Championships [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

The LSU Tigers recently defended their SEC Championships. Though she didn't participate in the final event, Dunne was more than excited about this victory as she dropped a 2-word reaction on this joyous occasion. She shared an Instagram post with the following caption,

“ring SECured.”

Dunne is representing the LSU Tigers for the fifth and final time in collegiate gymnastics this year. Having contributed to the victory of the Tigers at the NCAA Championships, the 22-year-old gymnast aims to end her career on a high with a second consecutive NCAA title in a row.

Olivia Dunne reveals why she shifted her focus from the Olympics to the collegiate circuit

Olivia Dunne shares her thoughts on why she switched to collegiate circuit [Image Source: Getty]

Olivia Dunne has been one of the most high-profile collegiate gymnasts of recent times. However, the journey was far from a cakewalk. The gymnast opened up in an interview about why she decided to switch from aiming for the Olympics to making herself popular in the collegiate circuit.

The 22-year-old gymnast mentioned in a recent interview with GQ.com,

“I wanted to go to the Olympics, compete for the USA, and make the USA National Team and wear the USA gear and just go to different countries and stuff. I figured that would be cool.”

However, due to recurring injuries, she was compelled to give up on her Olympic dreams. She further added,

“It was cool to me that people got to travel and be on TV and do all these cool things when it came to the Olympics. But I was like, I wonder if I can still do cool things like that but not have to go to the Olympics to attain those goals and those cool things."

Dunne is currently dating LSU alumni and baseball player Paul Skenes. The 22-year-old gymnast aims to popularize her initiative 'The Livvy Fund' post-collegiate gymnastics, which aims to provide the right way forward to fellow student-athletes like her.

