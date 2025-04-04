Jordan Chiles and UCLA Bruins teammates dance to Kendrick Lamar as they receive massive send off ahead of NCAA Regional Final

Jordan Chiles and her UCLA teammates recently clinched an impressive victory in the NCAA Regionals second round. After the meet, the team celebrated their win by dancing to Kendrick Lamar as they received a massive send-off ahead of the NCAA Regional Finals.

On Thursday night (April 3), the Bruins were especially spectacular in the second round of the NCAA regionals, taking on Minnesota, Southern Utah, and Boise State. The team got off to a dominant start, scoring 49.500 on their opening rotation to claim an early lead in the competition.

Next, UCLA competed in the vault, where they registered a season-high score of 49.50. The Bruins wrapped up the meet with a 49.300 on the uneven bars and a 49.500 on the balance beam to move forward to the NCAA Regional Finals.

After the competition, Jordan Chiles and the UCLA Bruins celebrated their victory in style. The gymnasts grooved to Kendrick Lamar, and the official Instagram account of UCLA gymnastics shared glimpses of their celebration on the social media platform, writing:

“Salt lake sendoff #GoBruins”

Jordan Chiles and company set to return to action on April 5

Chiles in action for UCLA gymnastics in Westwood, CA (Image Source: Getty)

On Thursday, Jordan Chiles was incredible for the UCLA Bruins. The gymnast got her campaign off to an incredible start, posting a 9.975 in the floor. From there, the Olympic champion scored a 9.950 on the vault, tying her season high on the event.

On the bars, Chiles struggled a bit, and a missing handstand resulted in a score of 9.725. However, she soon recovered from this setback and was phenomenal on the beam. Her routine on the beam received a perfect 10 from one judge and an overall score of 9.950, a new season high.

Chiles' all-around score came up to a 39.600, the highest all-around total of the session.

Jordan Chiles and her UCLA teammates will return to action on Saturday, April 5, at the NCAA Regionals Finals. They will be joined by Minnesota and two teams from the NCAA regionals second round between Utah, Stanford, Denver, and BYU.

Over the course of her collegiate career, Jordan Chiles has won three National Championships. In 2023, she was the NCAA gold medalist on the uneven bars and floor exercise while finishing with a silver in the all-around.

