"Jordan Chiles is a world treasure";"Gave me chills" - Fans react as UCLA Bruins' gymnast cheers on Utah's Grace McCallum

Several fans shared their reaction as UCLA Bruins gymnast Jordan Chiles cheered for Utah's Grace McCallum during the UCLA-Utah meet that took place on March 15. Chiles and McCallum competed for the US Gymnastics team during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Bruins eventually faced a defeat during this clash after scoring 197.425 in response to Utah's 198.100. McCallum was one of the stars for Utah in the beam balance apparatus where she scored a perfect 10 to complement her 9.900 in floor exercises, 9.925 in uneven bars, and 9.850 in vaults.

Following her beam balance perfect score during the meet, Chiles showed a great spirit of sportsmanship and also clapped in appreciation of McCallum. One of the recently surfaced videos on Planet of Gymnastics' Instagram shows Chiles' gesture towards the Utah gymnast even before the actual scores were given by the judges.

Reacting to the video, one of the fans commented under the post:

"Jordan is a world treasure"

"I love the love these gymnasts have for each other," wrote another.

"I was standing on the floor when this happened! It gave me chills to watch the UCLA team cheer for Grace. Some of them even said wow with her Wolfe turns. Truly the definition of sportsmanship," commented another fan.

"What an amazing human being @jordanchiles," wrote another.

"@jordanchiles is amazing. She is the ultimate hype girl and there is so much beauty in that!!!" commented a netizen.

Another fan wrote:

"This was such a great moment"

Jordan Chiles didn't compete in all four events during the Utah meet. Her scores from the contest included 9.775 in vaults, 9.925 in uneven bars, and 9.825 in floor exercises.

Jordan Chiles shared her perspective regarding her fashion knowledge

Jordan Chiles in Westwood doing her beam balance routine during UCLA's clash against Stanford (Image via: Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles recently shared her thoughts regarding her fashion knowledge. In an interview, Chiles remarked that she learned that she has a great sense of fashion after her teammates started texting her regarding their fashion confusion.

She also mentioned that she loves to express herself through her fashion and always makes sure that the individuals around her look presentable. She said (via People.com):

"Once I started figuring out... I would get texts being like, 'Hey, I don't know what to wear with this,' then I started to realize. I love fashion. I love being able to show my personality in many different forms and knowing that I could help my teammates out at times. I'm going to be honest with you and not let you walk out with two different socks on. I'm going to always make sure they look nice, they look presentable in ways that they feel comfortable."

During the conversation, Jordan Chiles also mentioned that her national teammate, Simone Biles still takes her suggestions and asks her while in doubt regarding fashion.

