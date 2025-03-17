Jordan Chiles shares unfulfilled wish of embarking on beautiful beach getaway with siblings

Artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles has opened up about her wish to travel to a beach vacation with her siblings. The 23-year-old reacted to her sister's post on social media.

Ad

Chiles had a roller-coaster 2024 season, having won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics and being stripped of her bronze medal at the event. Following this, the gymnast became a part of the second edition of the Gold Over America Tour, launched by her teammate and best friend, Simone Biles. Chiles recently competed in UCLA's final regular-season match.

Along with this, she frequently shares updates of her everyday shenanigans, and most recently she revealed an unfulfilled wish of going on a beach vacation with her siblings, Jazmin and Jade Chiles. The gymnast reshared her sister Jazmin's Instagram story, which carried a video of them landing in Hawaii and had the caption:

Ad

Trending

"We made it @chiles5. Wish @jordanchiles was here too!!"

Sharing her wish to travel with them, Jordan Chiles wrote in her story:

"Wish I was too."

Chiles' Instagram story

Shortly ahead of this, Chiles learned that her latest memoir, 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams,' became a New York Times Bestseller. This book was released on March 4, 2025. She shared a series of videos on her Instagram story, revealing her reaction to receiving the good news.

Ad

Jordan Chiles' mother opens up about the gymnast's injury at UCLA's regular-season finals

Jordan Chiles and her gymnastics team, the UCLA Bruins, competed against the Utah Red Rocks in UCLA's final regular-season match on March 16. Her team lost to No. 5 Utah with final scores of 197.425-198.100. In this faceoff, Chiles scored 9.825 points in the floor event, 9.775 in the vault exercise, and 9.925 in the bars event.

Ad

Following this match, her mother Gina Chiles shared an update regarding the gymnast's performance. She also mentioned an injury her daughter sustained while riding her scooter and how it affected her performance.

“Seeing worried comments- Rest is always good but just for clarity- she fell off her scooter in the rain and hurt her tailbone this week. So she is feeling it on every event. Running on vault and floor passes and especially when she hit it on the dive roll. She's ok- just hurts," Gina Chiles wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite the loss, Jordan Chiles' team maintained their streak of attaining a 197+ score; however, their nine-game winning streak ended.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback