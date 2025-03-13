Jordan Chiles gets overwhelmed with emotions as her latest book becomes New York Times Bestseller

Jordan Chiles recently gave an overwhelmed reaction after her latest book, 'I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams,' became a New York Times Bestseller. The gymnast released this book on March 4, 2025.

Chiles recently shared a bunch of videos on her Instagram story, revealing her reaction to receiving the news of her book becoming a New York Times Bestseller. Along with this, she shared the cover image of her book, which read that it was the bestseller, and overwhelmed with this feat, Chiles showcased her emotions by adding the emoticons:

"😭😭😭😭😭"

Chiles' Instagram story (@jordanchiles)

Ahead of this story, she shared several videos where she spoke about what this achievement meant to her. In the first video, she teared up after receiving the news, and in the following videos, she expressed herself, thanking her parents for helping her with the book:

"Well guys, I just found out some crazy news. I just found out that I am New York Times' bestseller for my book and words can't describe how thankful I am. I am honestly still in awe, I literally have no words."

Chiles' Instagram story (@jordanchiles)

Chiles concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the team all-around event. However, she had a roller-coaster experience in this campaign, as she was stripped of her bronze medal in the floor exercise. This controversy was a tough time for her, and reflecting on this and several other adversities she has navigated in life, the gymnast wrote her memoir.

Jordan Chiles opens up about recalling the hard times while writing her new book

American gymnast, Chiles - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles recently appeared on the 'Jennifer Hudson Show,' where she spoke about her experience of writing her memoir. She revealed that it was a challenging process for her as she had to revisit all the traumatic experiences and the hard times she had faced in her life while writing them:

“It was honestly a very crazy time frame to even write a book. I have to revisit these traumas but then I started to realize the more I talk about my trauma, the more that I can let it be in the past. And I just felt, I can finally just live my life with my past in the past.”

“I don't have to keep reliving it because it's on paper; it's something people get to understand and understand who Jordan's story is and so it was a really cool experience at the same time because I did go through all of this but look at me now, I'm standing here being the person that I am.”

The foreword of Chiles' new book is written by her teammate and best friend, Simone Biles.

