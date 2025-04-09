Jordan Bowers pens 3-word reaction to Faith Torrez’s heartfelt note for Oklahoma teammates

Faith Torrez recently received a heartfelt reaction from fellow teammate Jordan Bowers over her heartfelt note for the Oklahoma teammate. This comes after Oklahoma women's gymnastics won the NCAA regional championships.

Torrez registered a remarkable performance during the semifinal event, scoring 9.95 on the beam. Bowers was also at her best as she smashed three perfect 10s during the event.

Torrez took to Instagram, sharing some glimpses of their win. She penned a sweet message for her teammates, writing:

"Rich in life because of the people I'm surrounded by."

Bowers commented:

love you faithy❤️

With this win, Oklahoma has secured its place in the finals of the NCAA Championships, along with Missouri, which will take place from April 17-19 in Fort Worth, Texas. During their respective semifinals, Oklahoma registered a score of 198.450, while Missouri followed them with 197.425.

The stellar performances by Bowers and Torrez put a final stamp on Oklahoma’s destiny. Bowers started with a strong 10 on the bars, along with Torrez. Bowers dominated the floor, got her second 10 of the night and smashed her third 10 in the vault, while Torrez scored a perfect 10 on the beam. Oklahoma is looking point-perfect at the moment and confident ahead of the championship round in Texas.

Jordan Bowers shared her thoughts on her three perfect 10s

Jordan Bowers during NCAA Regionals - Source: Getty

Jordan Bowers recently shared her thoughts about her performance at the Washington Regional Final. The Oklahoma Women's Gymnastics team registered a remarkable win during the event and earned a spot in the finals.

While talking to ESPN, Bowers gave her insights about how she competed freely and was full of confidence at the time. She also praised her teammates and their work ethic, which helped the Sooners dominate the regionals.

"I just felt and sense of freeness coming into tonight and i really just specially from day 1 to day 2 just really wanted to feel the freeness and just give my full confidence and just do my gymnastics.

"Bringing in that momentum, honing in on those details and working more and more and just more giving us full confidence and readiness to go to Fort Worth," Jordan Bowers further added after being asked about their plans for Fort Worth.

The Sooners have advanced to their 20th consecutive NCAA championship with this victory, and the finals are set to take place on April 17 in Fort Worth, Texas.

About the author Zahid Rashid Dar Zahid Rashid is an Olympic Specialist who covers track and field, gymnastics, wrestling and swimming at Sportskeeda. Having grown up watching Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps sweep golds, he looks forward to seeing their shades in Noah Lyles and Caeleb Dressel. Know More