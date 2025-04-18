"Girls felt very shy" - Jordan Chiles makes honest confession about UCLA's big win at NCAA semis 

The star American gymnast Jordan Chiles led University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) women's gymnastics into the NCAA finals on Thursday. With a score of 197.7375, UCLA rested at the second spot ahead of the second semi-final round. Utah led the leaderboard with 197.7625. After securing a spot in the finals, Jordan Chiles opened up about the her teammates' reaction.

Chiles led the team to the NCAA Championship finals while perfectly landing herself the NCAA title at the uneven bars. She had a near-perfect score of 9.975. Utah, Missouri and Oklahoma are the teams that will be going toe to toe for the NCAA Championship title.

The junior for UCLA told Sports Illustrated how everyone was composed and shy. Talking about her experience she said:

"I think, honestly, a lot of the girls felt very shy of something that they didn't get to experience last year. So, being able to be a part of this team now and going and making it to Day 2 -- obviously, when I first came to nationals with Janelle my sophomore year, we had the highest team score, and we didn't make it to Day 2."

She further reflected on her perspective and focused on what is more important, Chiles told the reporters,

"No matter what we're trying to do, as long as we're staying in our own bubble and staying as a family, that we're always going to push until the end, and that's what we did today."

UCLA will be keeping their eye on the prize, with Chiles winning the NCAA title, the team will be going for the big NCAA Championship title facing a tough competition.

The reason Jordan Chiles lost the Olympic bronze

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

The American artistic gymnast was a member of the women's national gymnastic team that won the silver at the Tokyo Olympics and further continued their podium finish streak and bettered it to a gold at the Paris Olympics 2024. Jordan Chiles was one of the individual gymnasts to have a podium finish, winning a bronze in floor exercises. But her medal was later stripped away by the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

In the final of the floor exercises, Chiles' score was not enough for a podium finish but her coach Cecile Landi filed an appeal further bumped her score and secured Chiles a bronze medal.

The Romanian Gymnastics Federation counter-appealed the decision stating that the appeal by the American coach was not done under the time set in the Olympic rule which is one minute. The Court of Arbitration for Sports accepted the appeal further stripping Chiles of the bronze she won.

With USA Gymnastics by her side, Jordan Chiles filed an appeal at the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland in September last year.

