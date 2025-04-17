Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi reacts as the Olympic Champion receives a major honor alongside Serena Williams

Cecile Landi, Simone Biles' former coach, expressed her thoughts on the Olympian gold medalist being honored with other well-known athletes such as Serena Williams, Leon Marchand, and Jalen Hurts. Biles was listed as one of the influential people of 2025 by Time 100.

The 28-year-old made a great comeback at the Paris Olympics and finished her campaign with three gold medals and one silver medal. Fans saw Biles returning to the Olympic quadrennial games in 2024 as a 'redemption' moment after she withdrew from the 2020 Olympics to focus on her mental health.

The victorious campaign led Biles to emerge as the most decorated gymnast of all time with 30 World Championships medals and 11 Olympic medals. Along with incredible performances on the mat, Biles has also been a staunch advocate for mental health. The aspects made her very popular among the masses, and the highly decorated gymnast was named as one of the most influential persons of 2025 by Time 100.

Her former coach, Cecile Landi, reacted to the gymnast's honor and shared a message on Instagram. Landi expressed how Biles has had a huge influence on the sport and the upcoming generation of gymnasts. Furthermore, Landi lauded her for being a pioneer for women's sports.

"Well deserved!! A true leader who has changed women's sports forever," she wrote.

Cecile Landi reacts to Simone Biles | Instagram@cecilelandi

Cecile Landi speaks on Simone Biles' Netflix documentary

Biles celebrates: Winners of Istanbul Photo Awards 2025 announced - Source: Getty

Cecile Landi spoke about Simone Biles' Netflix documentary after attending the Netflix premiere. The documentary featured Biles' journey from her heartbreaking Tokyo Olympics withdrawal to her preparations for the Paris Olympics. Moreover, Simone Biles spoke about the aftermath of her withdrawal from the quadrennial games, which included a lot of backlash from some fans due to her decision.

Landi lauded Biles for being open about her struggles and expressed how she truly cares about the people around her. She congratulated the entire team for putting together an amazing documentary.

"Such a special night celebrating the premiere of Simone Biles Rising on Netflix in Hollywood! Many thanks to Simone for sharing this night with us, I’m always in awe of you, no matter the accolades,you always stay true to yourself and truly care about the people around you ❤️ Congrats to @projectlifemedia @jbyfilm for such and amazing docuseries!" she wrote.

The most decorated Olympian is currently enjoying her off-season with her husband and family. Fans await her return to the mat once again as the gymnastics season unfolds.

