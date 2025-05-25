Following her SI Swimsuit cover debut, Jordan Chiles rocks a leopard-print outfit in Miami

Jordan Chiles recently showed her summer fits in Miami, just days after appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 edition. The American athlete is currently on break after helping lead the UCLA Bruins to a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships 2025.

Chiles is a two-time Olympian and NCAA champion with UCLA. She made her first appearance on the US junior national team at 11. She helped Team USA to win silver at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and gold in the 2024 Paris Games.

On Sunday, 24 May, Jordan Chiles shared a series of snaps from Miami with fans on Instagram. She was seen in a red and white crochet crop top paired with black Bermuda cargo shorts, accessorized with an orange fuzzy handbag and matching slides. In the next photo, she donned a leopard print dress.

Chiles captioned the post:

‘Miami☀️’

Chiles wrapped up her 2025 collegiate gymnastics season in April, claiming gold in the uneven bars with an impressive 9.975 score. She plans to return to NCAA competition with UCLA next season, where she will likely compete against Ana Barbosu after the 2024 Paris medal controversy.

Jordan Chiles opens up about her SI Swimsuit cover appearance

Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit lunch of the 2025 Issue - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles made her SI Swimsuit cover debut in the 2025 edition along with Olivia Dunne, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Lauren Chan. The shoot took place in Boca Raton, Florida, along with fellow athletes Anna Hall, Gabby Thomas, and Suni Lee.

Speaking with People magazine, Chiles reflected on embracing her Olympic-winning arms and feeling confident in her body.

"I feel amazing in that I get to finally say that I'm 24 years old. My body changes every single day. As women, we have to go through a lot. We go through our cycles; we go through body positivity, sometimes imposter syndrome. I get the ability to change and hopefully make everybody embrace the same thing because our bodies are our bodies. Nobody can take that away, she said.

Chiles recalled the moment when she and her family first saw the cover photo.

I literally started bawling my eyes out. My mom screamed. Everybody in the restaurant was like, 'Oh, what just happened? What is happening'? My sister was just literally in awe," she says. "I think that's where they realized I have established so much within my life, but these little things are what make it even better," she added.

In 2025, Jordan Chiles was also named one of TIME’s Women of the Year.

