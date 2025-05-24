Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee showcase unique sync in rapid-fire questionnaire

Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles recently showed their exceptional bonding during a rapid-fire questionnaire at the launch of the 2025 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in New York City. Chiles and Lee both competed at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Games.

At the Tokyo edition, they helped the American team win a silver medal and improved their performance to clinch a gold medal in Paris. The pair has developed a close connection throughout their Olympic journeys, from training and supporting each other to being roommates in the Olympic village.

In a recent interview, when asked about who is most likely to take the longest to get ready, Chiles replied:

"Me."

Whereas Lee chimed in:

"Jordan."

They also agreed on Chiles being the one most likely to forget the uniform. Adding to her answer, Lee said:

"I feel like, she's like, always spiraling."

They again agreed on Lee being most likely to sing the wrong lyrics with confidence. Lee further confirmed the similarity in answer by saying:

"Me for sure."

When asked who is most likely to start a fire before cooking, the teammates agreed upon Lee, while providing their justifications.

"I don't know I have never seen Suni cook before. So I don't know. I probably, I'm gonna say Suni because I have never set anything on fire when I cook," Chiles chimed.

"I am a good cook but I feel like I'm just very, I get distracted easily," Lee said.

They also agreed on who is most likely to get lost even with GPS's assistance, highlighting Lee. Further, they were on the same page on Chiles being most likely to try skydiving.

Suni Lee reflects on her disease-ridden period

Suni Lee attends the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Suni Lee recently reflected on her disease-ridden period, stating that it made her strong. Lee suffered from two rare kidney diseases in early 2023, which kept her away from the mat for a brief time and also ended her collegiate career prematurely.

"I have learned through the high highs and low lows that I will never be the Suni I was before—because I am a stronger Suni than I ever thought I could be," she said (via womenshealthmag.com). When it comes to your health, it is so important to advocate for yourself, to use your voice even when it is shaking."

Lee settled in second place behind Simone Biles in the all-around event at the Olympic Trials. Suni Lee showed great determination to bounce back on the mat and clinch three medals in Paris.

