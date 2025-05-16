'It always gets stripped' - Jordan Chiles opens up about facing repeated heartbreaks despite her best efforts

Jordan Chiles opened up about facing repeated heartbreaks despite her best efforts. The Olympic champion gymnast had previously visited the Gold House Gala 2025 as one of the celebrity presenters.

Ad

In a conversation with the Marie Claire magazine, which was also posted on their official Instagram page, Chiles talked about her persistent struggles, including her tumultous journey last year. The 24-year-old gymnast also mentioned that her strong personality helped her overcome her setbacks, irrespective of the origin.

"That was the hardest thing that I ever had to do [accept the result] within my life. I do something great, it always gets stripped. Why does it happen to me, and the only reason why it happens to me is that I am a strong, independent, encouraging woman, and no matter what circumstance I get to be put into, the next thing that is given to me will only get to be better," Chiles said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Chiles had talked about personal growth in a recent conversation with People magazine. In her words,

"I feel amazing in that I get to finally say that I'm 24 years old. My body changes every single day. As women, we have to go through a lot. We go through our cycles, we go through body positivity, sometimes imposter syndrome."

Ad

Jordan Chiles had returned to collegiate gymnastics earlier this year. She also led her team, the UCLA Bruins, to a runners-up finish at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025.

Jordan Chiles reveals how UCLA helped her recover after Paris Olympics

Jordan Chiles at the NCAA Championships 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

Jordan Chiles opened up about how UCLA Bruins helped her regain joy in gymnastics after the setback at the Paris Olympics. In a conversation with the Sports Illustrated magazine, Chiles mentioned,

Ad

“I wasn’t sure I’d ever be able to bring myself to compete again after what happened. But UCLA has amazing students and athletes and I wanted to be a part of that again. I missed my team and competing with them brought joy back into gymnastics for me.”

Chiles had contributed to the gold medal won by Team USA in the team all-around event at the Paris Olympics. However, her bronze medal in the floor exercise event was revoked after multiple protests by the Romanian authorities, who alleged that Chiles and her coach Cecile Landi had submitted the inquiry beyond the stipulated time. Following a verdict pronounced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the favor of Romania, the bronze medal was awarded to the original recipient, Ana Barbosu of Romania.

Jordan Chiles had returned to collegiate gymnastics in 2025 after the short break she had taken for the quadrennial event held in Paris. The gymnast had previously won two individual gold medals and a silver medal at the 2023 NCAA Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More