'It always gets stripped' - Jordan Chiles opens up about facing repeated heartbreaks despite her best efforts

Jordan Chiles opened up about facing repeated heartbreaks despite her best efforts. The Olympic champion gymnast had previously visited the Gold House Gala 2025 as one of the celebrity presenters.
In a conversation with the Marie Claire magazine, which was also posted on their official Instagram page, Chiles talked about her persistent struggles, including her tumultous journey last year. The 24-year-old gymnast also mentioned that her strong personality helped her overcome her setbacks, irrespective of the origin.
"That was the hardest thing that I ever had to do [accept the result] within my life. I do something great, it always gets stripped. Why does it happen to me, and the only reason why it happens to me is that I am a strong, independent, encouraging woman, and no matter what circumstance I get to be put into, the next thing that is given to me will only get to be better," Chiles said.
Chiles had talked about personal growth in a recent conversation with People magazine. In her words,
"I feel amazing in that I get to finally say that I'm 24 years old. My body changes every single day. As women, we have to go through a lot. We go through our cycles, we go through body positivity, sometimes imposter syndrome."
Jordan Chiles had returned to collegiate gymnastics earlier this year. She also led her team, the UCLA Bruins, to a runners-up finish at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships 2025.
Jordan Chiles reveals how UCLA helped her recover after Paris Olympics
Jordan Chiles opened up about how UCLA Bruins helped her regain joy in gymnastics after the setback at the Paris Olympics. In a conversation with the Sports Illustrated magazine, Chiles mentioned,
“I wasn’t sure I’d ever be able to bring myself to compete again after what happened. But UCLA has amazing students and athletes and I wanted to be a part of that again. I missed my team and competing with them brought joy back into gymnastics for me.”
Chiles had contributed to the gold medal won by Team USA in the team all-around event at the Paris Olympics. However, her bronze medal in the floor exercise event was revoked after multiple protests by the Romanian authorities, who alleged that Chiles and her coach Cecile Landi had submitted the inquiry beyond the stipulated time. Following a verdict pronounced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the favor of Romania, the bronze medal was awarded to the original recipient, Ana Barbosu of Romania.
Jordan Chiles had returned to collegiate gymnastics in 2025 after the short break she had taken for the quadrennial event held in Paris. The gymnast had previously won two individual gold medals and a silver medal at the 2023 NCAA Championships.