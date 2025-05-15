"My body changes every single day"- Jordan Chiles opens up on complexity of womanhood while reflecting on personal growth

Jordan Chiles shared her thoughts on her personal growth and her transition from self-doubt to confidence, embracing the complexities of womanhood in an interview with the People. The American gymnastics Olympic star recently featured on the new cover of the 2025 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

The 24-year-old star was named the Student-Athlete of the Week at UCLA Gymnastics last month. Her team, the UCLA Bruins, was the national runner-up at the 2025 NCAA Championship. Her stellar performance at the NCAA finals included a 9.9750 on uneven bars that earned her the NCAA Championship title in uneven bars.

Chiles contributed a big score of 39.775 as the fifth-seeded Bruins scored 197.6125 right behind Oklahoma, which scored 198.0125 to win the 2025 NCAA Championship.

In a conversation with People.com, Chiles opened up about the body image issues she had growing up and the self-doubt that came along with it. Talking about her recent appearance on the Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover, Chiles reflected upon being more emotional rather than physical, the transformation from self-doubt to confidence and embracing her body. Jordan Chiles expressed:

"I feel amazing in that I get to finally say that I'm 24 years old. My body changes every single day. As women, we have to go through a lot. We go through our cycles, we go through body positivity, sometimes imposter syndrome."

Chiles further shared her hope of inspiring people to embrace their bodies.

"I get the ability to change and hopefully make everybody embrace the same thing because our bodies are our bodies. Nobody can take that away."

Jordan Chiles is sharing the SI cover alongside fellow gymnast Olivia Dunne, and popular stars like Salma Hayek and Lauren Chan.

Jordan Chiles glammed up in all-black outfit to dazzle at the Gold House Gala 2025

Jordan Chiles recently glammed up in an all-black outfit as the gymnastics star celebrated the leaders, artists and innovators of the Asian-Pacific community at the Gold House Gala 2025.

Chiles shared a heartfelt Instagram post reflecting on her time at the event. She wrote in the caption:

"Thank you @goldhouseco for giving me the opportunity to celebrate with you guys! Means so much🫶🏽 yall’s representation is beautiful and I was honored to see such incredible people feel welcomed and safe and be recognized for their accomplishments!"

The 24-year-old gymnastics star was on stage alongside the 11-time Olympic medallist Allyson Felix, presenting the 'A1 in Sports and Gaming' award to fellow Team USA athletes and medalists Suni Lee, Lee Kiefer, Chuck Aoki, and Torri Huske at the Gold House Gala 2025.

