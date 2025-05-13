Jordan Chiles rocks an all black outfit as she opens up about impact of Gold House Gala appearance

Olympic champion gymnast Jordan Chiles donned an all-black outfit at the recently concluded Gold House Gala 2025. The gymnast was one of the presenters at the star-studded award ceremony held in Los Angeles on May 10, to honor the changemakers from the Asian Pacific community.
Chiles uploaded a series of photographs from her time at the Gold House Gala on her Instagram profile. She attended the ceremony alongside celebs like Allyson Felix, Suni Lee, Megan Thee Stallion etc.
The Olympic champion gymnast mentioned in the caption of the Instagram post,
"Thank you @goldhouseco for giving me the opportunity to celebrate with you guys! Means so much🫶🏽 yall’s representation is beautiful and I was honored to see such incredible people feel welcomed and safe and be recognized for their accomplishments!"
Chiles previously posted a photograph of herself from the Gala with a figure of the iconic Pokemon character, Pikachu, on her Instagram profile. The Olympic champion gymnast had written in the caption of her Instagram story,
"I met Pikachu, I geeked out so bad my favorite Pokemon"
Jordan Chiles is currently on a break, having led the UCLA Bruins to the runners-up position at the NCAA Championships 2025. She will next be seen in action at the FIG World Championships, which will be held in October 2025 at Jakarta in Indonesia.
Jordan Chiles drafts heartwarming note for the UCLA Bruins after the conclusion of 2025 NCAA season
Jordan Chiles returned to collegiate gymnastics with a bang at the NCAA Championships in 2025. The 24-year-old gymnast won an individual gold medal and a silver medal at the Championships.
After the championships, Chiles penned an emotional note for the UCLA Bruins on her Instagram profile. In her words,
"Wow….. couldn’t be more proud of this team… UCLA you have done so much for me this season and I can’t wait to come back and be with yall next season… to my friends and family I love you guys so much and words can’t explain how thankful I am for you guys🫶🏽 and with that my ‘25 college season has come to an end💕"
Jordan Chiles had taken a temporary break from collegiate gymnastics in 2024 in order to prepare well for the Paris Olympics. Before that, the 24-year-old gymnast had won two individual gold medals in the uneven bars and the floor exercise segment, and a silver medal in the individual all-around segment at the NCAA Championships held in 2023.