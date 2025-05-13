Jordan Chiles rocks an all black outfit as she opens up about impact of Gold House Gala appearance

Olympic champion gymnast Jordan Chiles donned an all-black outfit at the recently concluded Gold House Gala 2025. The gymnast was one of the presenters at the star-studded award ceremony held in Los Angeles on May 10, to honor the changemakers from the Asian Pacific community.

Chiles uploaded a series of photographs from her time at the Gold House Gala on her Instagram profile. She attended the ceremony alongside celebs like Allyson Felix, Suni Lee, Megan Thee Stallion etc.

The Olympic champion gymnast mentioned in the caption of the Instagram post,

"Thank you @goldhouseco for giving me the opportunity to celebrate with you guys! Means so much🫶🏽 yall’s representation is beautiful and I was honored to see such incredible people feel welcomed and safe and be recognized for their accomplishments!"

Chiles previously posted a photograph of herself from the Gala with a figure of the iconic Pokemon character, Pikachu, on her Instagram profile. The Olympic champion gymnast had written in the caption of her Instagram story,

"I met Pikachu, I geeked out so bad my favorite Pokemon"

Jordan Chiles is currently on a break, having led the UCLA Bruins to the runners-up position at the NCAA Championships 2025. She will next be seen in action at the FIG World Championships, which will be held in October 2025 at Jakarta in Indonesia.

Jordan Chiles drafts heartwarming note for the UCLA Bruins after the conclusion of 2025 NCAA season

Jordan Chiles in action at the NCAA Championships 2025 [Image Source : Getty]

Jordan Chiles returned to collegiate gymnastics with a bang at the NCAA Championships in 2025. The 24-year-old gymnast won an individual gold medal and a silver medal at the Championships.

After the championships, Chiles penned an emotional note for the UCLA Bruins on her Instagram profile. In her words,

"Wow….. couldn’t be more proud of this team… UCLA you have done so much for me this season and I can’t wait to come back and be with yall next season… to my friends and family I love you guys so much and words can’t explain how thankful I am for you guys🫶🏽 and with that my ‘25 college season has come to an end💕"

Jordan Chiles had taken a temporary break from collegiate gymnastics in 2024 in order to prepare well for the Paris Olympics. Before that, the 24-year-old gymnast had won two individual gold medals in the uneven bars and the floor exercise segment, and a silver medal in the individual all-around segment at the NCAA Championships held in 2023.

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More