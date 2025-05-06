Jordan Chiles manifests after missing spot in MET Gala Invite list

As the celebrities graced the red carpet for the 2025 MET Gala event, the event was missing one notable name, Jordan Chiles. Following this, she shared her aspiration to attend the event on social media. The 2025 MET Gala event is held each year on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The theme for the 2025 MET Gala event was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". Multiple elite athletes, including Chiles' fellow teammate Simone Biles, and her husband Jonathan Owens, were also present on the blue carpet. Other notable athletes to grace the night were Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu, and Miles Chamley-Watson.

Following the star-studded night, Chiles set her sights on appearing on the high-fashion red carpet in the future. She made a tweet on her X account that read,

"One day imma be at the MET!!!!"

Jordan Chiles is a 2 time Olympic medalist. She earned a silver medal in Tokyo, followed by a gold in the 2024 Paris games in the team event. Although Chiles' name was missing from the celebrity-filled list, she has served multiple stunning looks, including the appearance for the SI Swimsuit and NYFW Runway Debut, where she was seen flaunting a silver and blue floral leotard-style outfit.

Jordan Chiles drafts heartwarming note for UCLA following the conclusion of the 2025 NCAA season

Jordan Chiles of the UCLA Bruins during the Division I Women's Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo via Getty Images)

Jordan Chiles recently penned a heartfelt note for her collegiate gymnastics team UCLA Bruins after their appearance at the 2025 NCAA Championships. Chiles competed in collegiate gymnastics after her appearance at the 2024 Paris Games. She participated in all the apparatus in the final round, collecting 9.900 on the vault, 9.962 on uneven bars, 9.937 on the balance beam, and 9.975 on the floor, adding up to 39.775 points in the all-around event. Following the conclusion, she shared her love for the team.

"Wow….. couldn’t be more proud of this team… UCLA you have done so much for me this season and I can’t wait to come back and be with yall next season… to my friends and family I love you guys so much and words can’t explain how thankful I am for you guys🫶🏽 and with that my ‘25 college season has come to an end💕"

Jordan Chiles' UCLA Bruins secured second place in the 2025 NCAA Championships.

