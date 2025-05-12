"Geeked out so bad" - Jordan Chiles left surprised by special meet at the Gold House Gala

Jordan Chiles had a pleasant outing at the Gold House Gala. The 24-year-old gymnast was one of the many presenters at the annual ceremony, which honored leaders of Asian, American, and Pacific Islanders [AAPI] origin who had made a significant impact on American culture this year.
Chiles was present alongside teammate Suni Lee and other celebrities like Allyson Felix, Brenda Song, and Megan Thee Stallion. The Olympic champion gymnast was surprised by the special meet and shared her experience on Instagram.
Chiles uploaded a photo of herself with a figure representing the iconic character from Pokémon, i.e., Pikachu. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,
"I meet Pikachu, I geeked out so bad my favorite Pokemon"
Chiles had previously uploaded pictures of herself in an attractive brown cowgirl outfit. The Olympic champion shared the photos on her Instagram profile, with the following caption:
"Your one and only cowgirl💋"
Jordan Chiles was last seen in action at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. She had led the UCLA Bruins to the final four, with the team finishing as the runners-up. Chiles also won an individual gold medal in the uneven bars category.
Jordan Chiles shares her thoughts about another Olympic appearance
Jordan Chiles has had an impressive outing at the Olympics with a gold and a silver medal from her two appearances at the Tokyo and Paris Games. The 24-year-old Olympic champion is now ready for her third consecutive appearance at the Los Angeles Olympics, scheduled for mid-2028.
In her recent conversation with PEOPLE magazine, Chiles mentioned:
“It’s on my mind. It’s not something that I just let go of. Obviously, you know, I just did Paris and I went straight into school. So, I think being able to just take it day-by-day, month-by-month, and year-by-year. We have three more years until then, so we’ll see what happens. But it’s not completely out of my head. I still think about it."
Chiles had made her Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, earning a silver medal in the team all-around event. The 24-year-old gymnast upgraded it to gold in her second appearance at the quadrennial event held in Paris.
However, her experience at Paris was spoiled by the floor exercise event controversy, where her individual bronze medal was revoked after the protests of the Romanian authorities were accepted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. According to Romanian authorities, the official inquiry submitted by Chiles and her coach, Cecile Landi, was beyond the stipulated time; thus, the bronze medal was restored to the original recipient, Ana Barbosu of Romania.