"It’s not something that I just let go"- Jordan Chiles weighs in on making another Olympic appearance 

Jordan Chiles expressed her thoughts about her making another Olympic appearance at the upcoming quadrennial Games in Los Angeles in 2028. The American athlete shared that she often thinks about it, and it is something that she cannot let go of easily.

Chiles made her second consecutive Olympic appearance in Paris and concluded her campaign with one gold medal in the team event. Moreover, after an appeal from Team USA coach Cecile Landi, Chiles was awarded the Bronze medal in the floor exercise final however, the medal was reinstated to Romanian Gymnast Ana Bărbosu in response to the ruling by the Court of Arbitration of Sport. Jordan Chiles filed for an appeal in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland in September 2024.

Soon, Jordan Chiles shifted her focus to the NCAA Championships and competed for UCLA Bruins. Her team finished second in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships after an incredible set of performances throughout the season. She spoke to People Magazine and shared her thoughts about competing in the LA Olympics.

Chiles shared that it is something that is often on her mind but considering that the Olympics is about three years away, she wants to focus on the current moment and take a decision along with time.

“It’s on my mind. It’s not something that I just let go of. Obviously, you know, I just did Paris and I went straight into school. So, I think being able to just take it day-by-day, month-by-month, and year-by-year. We have three more years until then, so we’ll see what happens. But it’s not completely out of my head. I still think about it,” she said.

Jordan Chiles on life after the Paris Olympics and competing in the NCAA season

Jordan Chiles at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles spoke about returning from the Paris Olympics and competing in the NCAA season. The American athlete shared that the transition was hectic, however, she enjoyed competing in the NCAA circuit alongside some amazing gymnasts.

Moreover, Chiles shared that she will be taking some time off after the conclusion of the NCAA season to rejuvenate and return to the gym after a break.

“As a college student, it definitely can be very overwhelming.I think it’s just, well, since Paris it’s been crazy. But I’ve been enjoying it, for sure. Now that the college season has come to an end, I think, you know, it's time for Jordan to relax herself. I've been going for a very long time," she said.

Furthermore, Chiles expressed her excitement to put forward her best in her future performances as she continued to strive for greatness.

