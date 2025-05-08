"I like to wonder" - Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known on Simone Biles' gymnastics future

Olympic champion gymnast Jordan Chiles recently shared her thoughts about a future collaboration with teammate and gymnastics sensation Simone Biles. The 24-year-old gymnast is 'hungry for more' after winning two consecutive individual NCAA titles in the uneven bars category.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Chiles talked about her recent stint with the UCLA Bruins, where she led the team to a runners-up finish at the NCAA Championships 2025. The gymnast also made her feelings known on the future of Biles.

“I like to wonder. I mean, we came back for two and I came back for another one. [Simone] came back for a third one. So, it’s not a bad question,” said the Olympic champion.

On asked about her plans for LA Olympics 2028, the gymnast calmly replied,

"It’s on my mind. It’s not something that I just let go. Obviously, you know, I just did Paris and I went straight into school. So, I think being able to just take it day-by-day, month-by-month and year-by-year. We have three more years until then, so we’ll see what happens. But it’s not completely out of my head. I still think about it.”

Apart from leading the UCLA Bruins to the runners-up finish at the NCAA Championships, Jordan Chiles also won her second consecutive gold medal in the uneven bars category. She also won a silver medal in the individual all-around category.

Jordan Chiles pens heartfelt reaction after completing 2nd year at UCLA Bruins

Jordan Chiles in action at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships [Image Source: Getty]

Jordan Chiles recently expressed her thoughts after completing her second year at the UCLA Bruins. The 24-year-old gymnast committed herself to the UCLA Bruins in the 2021-22 season and made her collegiate debut in the 2022 NCAA Championships.

The gymnast uploaded a series of photos, describing her junior year at the Bruins. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,

"junior year in the books…. ❤️"

Chiles previously expressed her admiration towards her team following the second place finish at the NCAA Championships 2025. She wrote in a heartfelt note on her Instagram profile,

"Wow….. couldn’t be more proud of this team… UCLA you have done so much for me this season and I can’t wait to come back and be with yall next season… to my friends and family I love you guys so much and words can’t explain how thankful I am for you guys🫶🏽 and with that my ‘25 college season has come to an end💕"

Jordan Chiles took a temporary break from collegiate gymnastics in order to focus on her Olympic dreams, especially for the Paris Olympics. However, the gymnast is ready to give another shot in 2026 as a senior gymnast for the UCLA Bruins.

