"I like to wonder" - Jordan Chiles makes her feelings known on Simone Biles' gymnastics future

Olympic champion gymnast Jordan Chiles recently shared her thoughts about a future collaboration with teammate and gymnastics sensation Simone Biles. The 24-year-old gymnast is 'hungry for more' after winning two consecutive individual NCAA titles in the uneven bars category.
In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Chiles talked about her recent stint with the UCLA Bruins, where she led the team to a runners-up finish at the NCAA Championships 2025. The gymnast also made her feelings known on the future of Biles.
“I like to wonder. I mean, we came back for two and I came back for another one. [Simone] came back for a third one. So, it’s not a bad question,” said the Olympic champion.
On asked about her plans for LA Olympics 2028, the gymnast calmly replied,
"It’s on my mind. It’s not something that I just let go. Obviously, you know, I just did Paris and I went straight into school. So, I think being able to just take it day-by-day, month-by-month and year-by-year. We have three more years until then, so we’ll see what happens. But it’s not completely out of my head. I still think about it.”
Apart from leading the UCLA Bruins to the runners-up finish at the NCAA Championships, Jordan Chiles also won her second consecutive gold medal in the uneven bars category. She also won a silver medal in the individual all-around category.
Jordan Chiles pens heartfelt reaction after completing 2nd year at UCLA Bruins
Jordan Chiles recently expressed her thoughts after completing her second year at the UCLA Bruins. The 24-year-old gymnast committed herself to the UCLA Bruins in the 2021-22 season and made her collegiate debut in the 2022 NCAA Championships.
The gymnast uploaded a series of photos, describing her junior year at the Bruins. She wrote in the caption of her Instagram post,
"junior year in the books…. ❤️"
Chiles previously expressed her admiration towards her team following the second place finish at the NCAA Championships 2025. She wrote in a heartfelt note on her Instagram profile,
"Wow….. couldn’t be more proud of this team… UCLA you have done so much for me this season and I can’t wait to come back and be with yall next season… to my friends and family I love you guys so much and words can’t explain how thankful I am for you guys🫶🏽 and with that my ‘25 college season has come to an end💕"
Jordan Chiles took a temporary break from collegiate gymnastics in order to focus on her Olympic dreams, especially for the Paris Olympics. However, the gymnast is ready to give another shot in 2026 as a senior gymnast for the UCLA Bruins.