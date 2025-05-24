Simone Biles turns into a perfect host for fellow gymnasts Zoe Miller and Joscelyn Roberson with surprise welcome

Olympic champion Simone Biles became the perfect host for fellow gymnasts Zoe Miller and Joscelyn Roberson. The 28-year-old was recently invited to the UBS Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong as a guest speaker.

Before that, the gymnast also uploaded glimpses of her welcome for gymnasts Miller and Roberson on her Instagram story. For the unversed, Joscelyn Roberson was one of the substitutes for the US women's gymnastics team bound for the Paris Olympics 2024, while Zoe Miller had participated at the US Olympics Trials in 2021.

Biles wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,

"My kids are coming in town so I had to made a homecooked meal for them @_.zoemiller @josc_roberson"

Screengrabs of Simone Biles' recent Instagram stories [Image Source: Simone Biles' Instagram]

Previously, Biles reviewed the construction of her dream mansion in Texas alongside husband Jonathan Owens. She uploaded a couple of snapshots from her powder room and her bathroom.

A couple of weeks ago, Biles visited the Kentucky Derby alongside Jonathan Owens. When asked about potential future children, the gymnast mentioned in an interview with E! News,

"If they turn into musicians, who cares? That is still phenomenal. We are obviously gonna put them in sports in the beginning so they get their bearings and learn. But other than that, we don't really care what they do as long as they find their passion.”

Biles will be next seen in action at the FIG World Championships, which will be held in Jakarta in October 2025.

When Simone Biles found it scary to be compared with Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles opens up about her comparison to Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps during the Tokyo Olympics [Image Source: Getty]

When the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the 2020 Olympics, expectations were sky high for Simone Biles when the quadrennial event was all set to resume from August 2021. The gymnast, however, didn't exactly have a great time in Tokyo.

Biles talked about comparisons with legends like Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps. In an interview with USA Today in early 2020, Biles mentioned,

“It’s a lot of pressure. But I ignore most of it. I don’t really watch a lot of TV. So I think anything I see comes up on social media or is sent to me. I don’t know. I like to take it day by day. But it is weird and it’s kind of scary. But, ehhh. We’ll deal with it when it comes.”

In Tokyo, Simone Biles won a silver medal in the team event, and a bronze medal in the balance beam event. She had to withdraw from her other events, most notably the all-around final, due to mental health concerns, more specifically, 'twisties'. However, `Biles made a comeback in Paris, and took home three gold medals and one silver medal.

