"It is weird and it’s kind of scary" - When Simone Biles opened up on being compared to Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt during Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles once opened up about the moment when she was compared to Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt during the Tokyo Olympics as the latter two entered their retirement. Phelps and Bolt announced retirement after competing in their last Olympics at the 2016 Games.

While Bolt solidified his legendary prospect after winning eight Olympic medals from three Games, Phelps became the most decorated Olympian after clinching 28 medals by competing in four editions of the greatest sporting event. Four years later, following their retirement, the unsaid responsibility of being the face of the Tokyo Olympics and an Olympic icon fell on the shoulders of the American gymnast.

However, in an interview with usatoday.com in January 2020, Biles stated that while she feels the pressure poured on her to fill in the legendary athletes' places, she does not let it affect her performance. She added that while the pressure felt weird and scary, she tried to avoid it by ignoring social media and media attention.

“It’s a lot of pressure,” Biles acknowledged. "But I ignore most of it. I don’t really watch a lot of TV. So I think anything I see comes up on social media or is sent to me. I don’t know. I like to take it day by day. But it is weird and it’s kind of scary. But, ehhh. We’ll deal with it when it comes.”

Before withdrawing from the final round of competition at the Tokyo Games, Biles collected three medals.

Simone Biles opens up on her decision about competing at 2028 LA Olympics

Simone Biles speaks at the Core Hydration Classic in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles opened up on her decision to compete at the 2028 Games, following her appearance at the Paris Olympics. She stated that while she is proud of what she has achieved, she is unsure about competing in the next Games, given the effects on aging.

“I’m really trying to enjoy life, to spend time with my husband [NFL player Jonathan Owens], go support him at his games, live my life as a woman,” she said. “I’ve accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, it would really have to excite me.”

“It’s in LA it’s back in the States, which is so exciting. But if I’m going to compete again, I’m not so sure. Whether on the [gymnastics] apparatus or in the stands, I still don’t know that but 2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging. I felt it in Paris,” she added. (via theguardian.com)

At the Paris Games, Simone Biles secured four medals, becoming the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast in history.

