Simone Biles reveals her favorite picture with Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas and other gymnasts from Olympic debut

Simone Biles recently revealed her favorite picture in her office, recalling a moment from the 2016 Rio Olympics. The gymnast is currently in her off-season.

Biles was last seen in action during the Paris Olympics, where she won four medals—three gold medals and one silver medal. She stood atop the podium in the team all-around event, vault exercise, and individual all-around event. Following this, she bagged a silver medal in the floor exercise, where she was bested by the Brazilian gymnast Rebeca Andrade.

Currently the gymnast has been attending events during her off season. Most recently, she and her husband, Jonathan Owens, turned heads at the Met Gala. Biles has been frequently sharing multiple updates of her daily life on social media, and recently, she revealed her favorite picture from her office.

Simone Biles shared a picture of her office desk on her Instagram story, which carried a sipper and a photo frame with a picture of her and the 2016 Rio Olympics team, which included Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocain, and Aly Raisman. Opening up about it, she wrote:

"One of my favorite pictures in my office🥹🤍"

Biles’ Instagram story

Biles made her Olympics debut in the 2016 Rio Games, where she nabbed a total of five medals, including four gold medals and one silver medal.

Simone Biles speaks about her real goal at Washington University

After making a stunning appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, Simone Biles was selected as one of the six celebrities who would be awarded an honorary doctorate by Washington University in St. Louis. While delivering the commencement address at the university, the American gymnast opened up about her real goal.

She revealed that although she respects the title of 'GOAT,' that wasn't her real pursuit.

"People often refer to me as the GOAT. Not the animal, but the greatest of all time. I’m not going to lie, every once in a while, it does give me chills thinking about what I have accomplished in gymnastics. But I’m going to let you in on a little secret — being the GOAT was never the goal", Simone Biles said.

Opening up about her real goals, she said:

"All I ever wanted to be was the greatest Simone that I could be. My goal was to be the greatest Simone Biles of all time. I wanted, and still strive for it today. And when I start to get in my head and doubt myself, I reflect on what my mom instilled in me from a very young age, and that is to be the best Simone that I can be, each and every day (Thank you, Mom!)."

2025 has up until now been an exceptional year for Simone Biles, as she recently won a number of prestigious awards, including the Laureus World Sports Awards in April 2025, and shortly after this, she was awarded the Time100 Impact Award for being one of the most influential people of this year.

