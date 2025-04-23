Simone Biles turning heads in black outfit at Laureus Awards draws reactions from Nastia Liukin, Eileen Gu & others

Simone Biles’ appearance at the 2025 Laureus Sports Awards drew reactions from Nastia Liukin, Eileen Gu and others. She recently turned heads in a black outfit which had a corset-style top and flared skirt paired with a long see-through pattern, accessorized with black clutch.

She attended the event where she collected the Laureus Sports World Sportswoman of the Year award for her remarkable accomplishments in the sport of gymnastics. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she not just became the most decorated USA gymnast of all time in the Games’ history but also bagged 3 golds. She now has a collection of 11 medals including 7 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals, in the Olympics.

Biles shared this look of hers on her Instagram handle, which garnered reactions from popular names.

Nastia Liukin, the 2008 Olympics all-around champion, used an emoji to comment on her post, writing:

“👑”

Two-time Winter Olympics gold medalist, Eileen Gu, joined in the comments, saying:

“Her”

Meanwhile, Biles’ training partner at the World Champions Center (WCC), Dulcy Caylor, also congratulated her.

“Beautiful Simone! Congratulations Sportswoman of the Year 🙌🏻,” she added.

LSU Tigers gymnast KJ Johnson dropped a one-word reaction to the post, commenting:

“Eating!”

Screenshot of athletes’ comments on Simone Biles’ outfit post. Credits - IG/ simonebiles

At the Laureus Sports Awards, Biles notably defeated top competitors including Aitana Bonmatí, Aryna Sabalenka, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Sifan Hassan, and Faith Kipyegon to win the award.

Simone Biles reflects on the person she was excited to meet at 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards

Simone Biles, Nadia Comăneci and Rebeca Andrare at 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid. Source: Getty

Simone Biles revealed that two-time Olympic gold medalist Rebeca Andrade was the person she was most excited to meet at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards. She expressed deep admiration for their competitive relationship, describing it as a healthy rivalry.

On being asked who she was most enthusiastic about meeting, she stated (via Laureus Sport):

“Rebeca. I feel like me and Rebeca's friendship is so fun, in our competition. It's good rivalry. It's healthy competition. And I feel like we push each other to each boundary. Meaning our own personal boundaries. And I think it's always exciting whenever I get the opportunity to compete against her, because I'm always on my toes.”

Both Biles and Andrade met ahead of the awards, where the Brazilian gymnast received the Laureus World Comeback of the Year honor. She was chosen ahead of strong nominees like Lara Gut-Behrami, Ariarne Titmus, Rishabh Pant, Marc Márquez, and Caeleb Dressel.

During her acceptance speech, the 28-year-old humorously mentioned that she was glad she wasn’t competing in the same category as Rebeca Andrade at the awards.

