Fans gush over LSU Gymnastics ‘DNA’ leotard featuring Aleah Finnegan for NCAA Championships semis

Fans shared their reactions over LSU Gymnastics leotard which the team would be wearing in the semi-finals of the 2025 NCAA Championships. The team is set to play against the UCLA, Utah and Michigan State on Friday.

Ahead of their highly anticipated meet, which would bring them one step closer to the NCAA Championships title, the LSU Tigers unveiled their leotards for the semifinals. The reveal featured Paris Olympian and LSU senior gymnast Aleah Finnegan showcasing the new design. They captioned the post:

“It’s in our DNA”

The Tiger fans couldn’t contain their excitement upon seeing the leotard. One fan gushed over both the leotard and Aleah Finnegan’s look, calling her a supermodel.

“Ok YES LEO but is Aleah a supermodel, MY GAWD!!”, they said.

Another fan remarked saying how they loved everything about the leotard, adding:

“OMG!!! I absolutely love everything about this! Let's geaux!! 💜💛”

Meanwhile, another fan called the leotard a big hit in a unique way, saying:

“Knocked this one out of the park 🐯💜”

Here are some more reactions to the LSU Gymnastics leotard from Tiger fans:

“Oh these EAT”, a fan commented.

“Best leo of the weekend. Only thing I wish was incorporate was a bit of gold. That would have been so slay”, another fan believed a bit more gold would have made them more stunning.

“This might be my new fave! 🔥” another fan added.

Screenshot of fans comments on LSU's post. Credits - IG/ lsugym

Besides Finnegan, Haleigh Bryant and Kailin Chio are among the gymnasts to watch out for in the semifinals for the Tigers.

LSU Gymnastics’ coach Jay Clark reflects on importance of rest and strategic planning after SEC Championships win

LSU Gymnastics’ coach Jay Clark during meet against Auburn - Source: Getty

LSU Gymnastics head coach Jay Clark opened up on the importance of rest and proper planning after the program claimed the SEC Championships. While Clark shared how many coaches want the athletes to keep training hard, he acknowledged how at this point in the season, this instinct could backfire. He expressed his thoughts via LSU Tiger TV, adding (1:53 onwards):

“Rest is important this time of year. A lot of times, you know, coaches it's sort of antithetical to what coaches want to do. Coaches want to train. But, this time of year less is more. I really believe that from a physical standpoint and really a mentally and emotionally... So, we got to give them a little bit of downtime and let them recover.”

He further emphasized that a top-performing team like LSU Tigers often deals with injuries, fatigues and aches at this time of the season and overtraining in such a scenario could make things worse. Hence, the focus should be on maintaining the best physical condition rather than trying to change anything.

The defending NCAA champions also collected a second successive SEC title in 2025 after securing 198.200 in Session II, placing ahead of Oklahoma (197.925) and Florida (197.825).

