"Doesn't mean a thing to me"- Olivia Dunne & LSU coach Jay Clark on No. 1 seed ahead of NCAA postseason

Olivia Dunne and the LSU Gymnastics team's head coach Jay Clark recently gave his take om the program receiving a No. 1 seeding moving into the postseason. This comes just a couple of days after the Tigers won the 2025 SEC Championships at the Legacy Arena.

Dunne's side registered a score of 198.200 to defeat the likes of Oklahoma (197.925), Florida (197.825), Missouri (197.400), Alabama (197.100), and Kentucky (196.775) during this meet. Haleigh Bryant was one of the stars of the meet and finished the meet with an all-around score of 39.725. Following this impressive performance, Clark-coached LSU became the No.1 seed for the first time in the program's history.

In an interview, Clark said that this seeding doesn't mean a thing to him because he likes to be in a chasing situation. He also said that he hasn't thought about this seeding much, despite it being a historical feat for the team. He said (via LSU Tiger TV, 00:10 onwards):

"It really doesn't mean a thing to me. Honestly, I would have kind of preferred to stay where we were, I like being in that spot where you're chasing and you know not feeling like you've arrived or anything because we haven't. I mean it's nice, it's a feather in the cap for the program, historically for sure but personally for me, I haven't given it two thoughts."

Olivia Dunne's LSU Tigers will be in action again during the NCAA Regionals Second Round at the University Park.

Olivia Dunne explains her thoughts about not getting to compete much in this season

Olivia Dunne during a meet against Auburn on March 14 (Image via: Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne shared her thoughts on not getting many opportunities to compete in her side's meets. In an interview, the LSU gymnast said that she doesn't have any regrets about her situation in this season.

She also mentioned that she got the opportunity to compete in three apparatuses for her side during the Sprouts Collegiate quad meet, which was a memorable experience for her. She said (via NOLA.com):

"One hundred percent. I have no regrets. I competed in three events in one meet for the first time in my college career — bars, floor and beam. To be able to do that was so cool. It’s an experience I’ll cherish the rest of my life."

The fifth-year senior has been suffering from a knee injury owing to which she has been unavailable after the first few meets of the season.

