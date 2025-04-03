"Greatest freshmen in collegiate gymnastics"- Aly Raisman all praise for LSU gymnast as NCAA Championships appraoches

Aly Raisman recently praised LSU Tigers freshman Kailin Chio for her incredible performance throughout the 2025 NCAA regular season. Chio joined the Tigers' squad as a freshman this year and made her debut at the collegiate level on January 3 in a faceoff against Iowa State.

She competed in all events, scoring 39.575 points, and helping the team to victory. She was honored with the SEC Freshman of the Week. In her second meet for the Tigers, she again competed in all four events, scoring 39.625 points. At a faceoff against Auburn, Chio scored her first collegiate perfect ten in the vault event.

While speaking to the SEC Network about this year's freshmen gymnasts, Raisman mentioned Chio as 'one of the greatest freshmen in collegiate gymnastics.' Raisman praised the LSU Tigers' gymnast for her consistency and landings on the vaults.

"The first one I want to talk about is Kailin Chio which is in my opinion probably one of the greatest freshmen in collegiate gymnastics," Raisman said. "She is just fantastic. The way that she has been so consistent and somehow manages to just keep her feet glued to the mat when she does these vaults."

Chio is a former America team member and has won gold in the team final at the Junior Pan American Championships. She will be seen competing for the Tigers squad at the upcoming NCAA Women's Gymnastics Regional Championships.

Aly Raisman shares glimpses of SEC Championships as she embraces the role of commentator

Aly Raisman attends 'Shaq's Fun House' at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas. (Photo by Getty Images)

Following her incredible gymnastics career, having won six Olympic medals, Aly Raisman embraced the role of gymnastics analyst. She made her debut in the new role in January 2024 during the NCAA Championships. The Olympian was also present at the recently held SEC Championships, the glimpses of which she shared on social media. Raisman was seen clicking pictures and interacting with the gymnasts.

"SEC championships!! THAT WAS FUN," Raisman wrote. "Congrats to all the gymnasts. I know they work so hard & it’s not easy to go out there & compete. I loved watching. I have enjoyed getting to know these athletes & reconnecting with many too ✨"

The LSU Tigers won the championships for the sixth time by surpassing Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and Auburn, which posted scores of 197.925, 197.825, 197.400, 197.100, 196.775, 195.950, and 195.950, respectively.

