Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine drops 3-word reaction after LSU wins 6th SEC Championship title

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine recently reacted to the LSU Tigers winning their sixth SEC Championship title in the 2025 season. The Gold and Purple pack clinched the title after registering a record-breaking score of 198.200 points in Session II of the 2025 SEC Gymnastics Championships at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday night (March 22).

The squad posted the best score in LSU history at the SEC Championships, defeating Oklahoma, Florida, Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, Georgia, and Auburn, which posted scores of 197.925, 197.825, 197.400, 197.100, 196.775, 195.950, and 195.950, respectively.

Following the feat, Dunne shared a few glimpses of celebration. She was seen grooving at the music and posing with the grand trophy. The collegiate gymnast was also seen embracing the victory along with former gymnast turned commentator Aly Raisman. Sharing the pictures, Dunne wrote:

"ring SECured💍😼 #SECchamps #ringszn"

Impressed by her daughter's team winning the championships, Dunne's mother Katherine penned her amazement in the comments section and wrote:

"What a night! 🔥"

Screenshot of the Instagram post's comment section (@livvydunne).

The Tigers scored 49.525 points on vault, 49.600 points on uneven bars, 49.450 on balance beam, and 49.625 points on the floor event. They also registered the highest beam score in LSU history at the SEC Championships. The feat marks LSU's fifth SEC title in the last eight years, two consecutively won twice under head coach Jay Clark.

Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine attended Mardi Gras as her daughter received the honor of being Grand Marshal

Olivia Dunne of the LSU Tigers in action against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo via Getty Images)

Olivia Dunne was born to Katherine and David on October 1, 2002, in Westwood, New Jersey. While growing up in Hillsdale, she was homeschooled by her mother, who was recently seen attending her first Mardi Gras parade experience, where the gymnast was honored as Grand Marshal of the Krewe of Endymion parade in New Orleans for the parade held on March 1, 2025.

Her social media following across platforms can be attributed to her receiving the honor and becoming the first gymnast in that position. Sharing the pictures, Dunne's mother expressed her excitement about attending the parade for the first time.

"First Mardi Gras did not disappoint 💜💚💛," Dunne's mother wrote.

Dunne was seen donning a floor-length emerald green gown with a long trail at the event.

