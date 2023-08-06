Who are Olivia Dunne's parents? Exploring the LSU star's family tree

Olivia Dunne has grown beyond being simply a gymnast to become a social media superstar. The 20-year-old LSU star has captivated millions of fans with her dazzling routines, stunning outfits, and charismatic personality. She’s also the most searched female athlete under 25 in the country, according to a study by Sportsbook Review.

But how did she get to this point? Who are the people behind her success? Here’s a look at Livvy’s family, who have supported her every step of the way.

Olivia Dunne’s parents: Katherine and David Dunne

Olivia Dunne's family

Olivia was born on October 1, 2002, in Westwood, New Jersey. She grew up in Hillsdale, New Jersey, with her parents Katherine and David Dunne.

Katherine Dunne, a former teacher with a degree in education from Montclair State University, made the decision to homeschool Olivia when she was 14 years old, to give her more flexibility and time for her training.

Katherine also handles Olivia’s online presence, managing her accounts on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms where she has millions of followers. She helps Olivia negotiate deals with sponsors like Adidas, Gatorade, and Oreo, making her one of the most marketable athletes in the world.

David Dunne, a financial industry executive, is Olivia’s biggest cheerleader and supporter. He often travels with her to her gymnastics meets, where he roots for her from the stands.

He also encourages Olivia to pursue her academic and career goals and to follow her passions.

Olivia Dunne’s sister: Julianna Dunne

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julianna Dunne

Olivia Dunne has one older sister named Julianna Dunne, who is also an athlete. Julz graduated from LSU last spring, but she still plays a vital role in her sister’s success. Julz works as a paid employee for Olivia.

Julz helps Olivia create and edit content for her platforms where Olivia has millions of followers. She also runs her own social media business, helping other student-athletes with their branding and marketing strategies. Julz is, in Olivia’s words:

“Sometimes the brains behind the operation.”

The sisters share a close bond and a love for gymnastics. Julz was also a gymnast in high school, but she chose a different path in college.

She studied mass communications and sports studies at LSU, where she got to know Olivia’s teammates and coaches. She also became a fan of the Tigers, cheering them on at every meet.