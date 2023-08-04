Olivia Dunne is the most-searched female athlete under 25

20-year-old Olivia Dunne has recently topped the list of the most-searched 25-and-under female athletes. The gymnast and social media star has gained a massive fan base with her influential personality over the last couple of years.

Through her several ventures, Dunne has become one of the most loved female athletes. Besides being a famous gymnast, Olivia “Livvy” Dunne is a renowned social media personality, with a comprehensive following of 15 million. Her time-to-time updates and posts have gained her several brand deals and collaborations.

Dunne’s popularity has not only added to her $2.3 million net worth but also led to more people joining her fandom.

Dunne at an LSU v Auburn meet

Recently, the online news website Sports Book Review attempted to determine the athlete who stood the chance of becoming the next big thing in women’s athletics. It shared a list of female athletes who were highly searched in the US.

The list saw TikTok star and Instagram sensation Olivia Dunne secure the top spot. With 550,000 US searches, Dunne left behind contemporaries like basketball player Caitlin Clark and tennis player Coco Gauff. Both of them had 368,000 US searches in the list. The search numbers were noted over a period of 12 months.

Olivia Dunne on handling public criticism

With millions of followers and collaborations with high-profile brands like Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, EA Sports, and Body Armour, Dunne frequently comes under the radar of public judgment. The Lousiana State University senior has often been trolled for her clothes and ventures. However, the 20-year-old has a way to deal with public negativity.

In an interview with Elle, Dunne gave her take on dealing with criticism. The gymnast remarked that the best way to deal with trolls was to keep shining at whatever she did.

"I don’t want to say ‘F you', but the best way to get that to stop is to keep being successful at what you’re doing, because your success and love for what you do will outshine any of that,” she said.

Nevertheless, to support young college-going gymnasts like her, Olivia Dunne has also started The Livvy Fund, which helps them financially. Moreover, she targets educating gymnasts about how they can monetize their talent and create revenue sources for themselves.