After collaborating with several brands, Olivia Dunne has launched a new venture. The 20-year-old wishes to help female LSU athletes build a successful career just like herself through The Livvy Fund. The gymnast’s thoughtful venture will fund women athletes from her university and target establishing equal pay rights in the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy.

With 15 million followers across her social media handles, gymnast Olivia Dunne has become the highest-paid female athlete in the country. However, the success did not come to the young gymnast overnight. She had to learn the tricks to monetize her gymnastics presence in the media.

Today, the 20-year-old is a successful influencer earning a seven-figure salary. Although she is on top of her game as a gymnastics influencer, Dunne is highly concerned about the pay disparity in the NIL policy.

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400

On July 6, Olivia Dunne announced the launch of her funding organization that will partner with Bayou Traditions to meet the gymnast’s impactful vision. To give a better idea of her goal with her new venture, she talked to SI.com recently. In the interview, she revealed that 66% of the funds raised in the NIL collectives go to male athletes. Dunne dedicatedly wants to change this practice.

She stated in the interview,

“The collectives mostly go to the men’s sports here at LSU and I just want to fight for equal NIL opportunities.”

The gymnast stressed the importance of making female athletes aware of drawing money for their talent:

“It’s very important to help educate other student athletes here at LSU on how to be a savvy businesswoman and how to partner with brands."

Besides urging brands to contribute to her fund, Livvy also made a special appeal to her supporters. The gymnast shared with her fans that they were also welcomed to monetarily support her in her mission. Her foundation would accept money of any amount as a one-time or monthly donation from her supporters.

Olivia Dunne’s net worth and her brand deals

20-year-old Olivia Dunne possesses a net worth of $2.3 million. She was only 3 years old when she started gymnastics. By 11, Dunne was participating in championships and eventually got a spot on the US Nationals team in 2017. Things took a new turn in the gymnast’s life when she joined LSU and TikTok in 2020.

LSU v Auburn

In no time, Dunne gained 7.4 million followers on her social media. Thankfully, Dunne was allowed to accept student-athletes' sponsorships deal after LSU agreed to the NIL policy in 2021. She collaborated with big brands such as American Eagle, Forever 21, and Vuori. Moreover, she earned $31,900 to $43,200 for every Instagram post. Gradually, her net worth increased and she became a seven-figure earning gymnast.

Along with her new venture, The Livvy Fund, the gymnast will continue her senior year at LSU. Moreover, her funding organization will also help her in exploring the businesswoman in her.

Poll : 0 votes