Who is Livvy Dunne? All you need to know about the NCAA athlete who became the newest SI Swim '23 model

Olivia Dunne, usually known as Livvy Dunne, is a social media personality. She is also an artistic gymnast. Livvy is a member of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team. As of 2022, Olivia Dunne is the highest valued women's college athlete.

She was recently announced as the newest SI Swim '23 model. In a tweet posted by the official Twitter account of the Sports Illustrated Swimnsuit, an announcement regarding Livvy Dunne was made.

"Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnast, NCAA’s highest-earning female athlete, social media sensation, and our newest SI Swim '23 model is officially joining the pages of this year’s issue! Livvy is an absolute inspiration for other female athletes around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to feature her."

Livvy's debut as a SI Swim '23 model has been well received by her fans and followers across Instagram and TikTok. Dunne isn't the first gymnast to feature in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine, and a few other gymnasts have also featured in the magazine before Livvy.

Livvy Dunne's life and career

Olivia Dunne, mostly known by her friends as Livvy Dunne, was born on October 1, 2002 in Westwood, New Jersey. Livvy started her gymnastics journey when she was just three years old.

According to Livvy's official website, she started gymnastics because she wanted a sparkly pink leotard. At five years of age, Dunne was invited to try out a pre-team at her gym, ENA. She won level four state championships and also surpassed the state all-around record.

Olivia moved from level five to level eight in just one year as per the aforementioned source. The young gymnast made it to the regionals when she was nine years old and competed at level nine. She and her coach decided to try and qualify for the U.S. Challenge.

The gymnast achieved her goal by finishing in second place. During the 2013/2014 season, Livvy Dunne was the youngest athlete to qualify as a Jr. International Elite, according to information posted on her official website. Dunne competed in the 2015 American Classic and finished in 8th place in the all-round event.

Then in 2016, Olivia competed at Bresteyn's Elite Qualifier in Las Vegas and finished in first place in the floor event. In March 2017, Livvy Dunne was selected to represent the United States at the Jesolo Trophy competition in Italy. At the Jesolo Trophy, she finished in sixth place in the all-around event.

Olivia accepted a full athletic scholarship to LSU for the year 2020 in the spring of 2017 according to the aforementioned source. She made her debut for LSU during the 2020-21 season. At the SEC Championships, Livvy contributed a score of 9.9 on the uneven bars to help LSU finish in second place in the team event.

She once again scored 9.9 on the bars at the NCAA Championships semi-finals but unfortunately LSU didn't advance to the finals. Dunne represented LSU at the SEC and NCAA regional championships during the 2021-22 season as well.

Livvy missed the majority of the 2022-23 season due to various injuries but finally made her season debut on February 24. In her season debut, Livvy Dunne scored 9.825 on uneven bars against Alabama.

Livvy Dunne reaches top spot in the highest earning female college star list

Livvy Dunne has reached the top spot in the On3's women's NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) valuation. Livvy termed as the 'World's sexiest gymnast' has a valuation of £2.7million ($3.4million) which is £1.6m ($2m) more than her nearest rival Angel Reese.

Dunne has four million followers on Instagram and 7.4m on TikTok. According to Dailystar, the gymnast has deals with Body Armor, Grubhub, Linktree and Forever 21. She recently signed an NIL deal to appear on the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and made her debut in the May issue.

The second spot in the On3's women's NIL is occupied by Angel Reese, a fellow LSU athlete. Angel has a value of £1.1m ($1.4m).

