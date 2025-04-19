Amid constantly on the go, Simone Biles reveals why she's grateful for the hustle

Simone Biles raved over her blessed life in a social media update as she enjoys her time off from gymnastics. The American gymnast won an impressive three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has since been flying from one city to another.

Biles was on a 42-stop Gold Over America Tour following the games and took a honeymoon trip to South Africa with her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens. She has since gone on multiple work and vacation trips and set off for another trip on Friday, Biles wrote on her Instagram Story:

"Off again. I swear I never stop moving but I feel so blessed to travel the world for work and vacation."

Simone Biles' Instagram story

Biles is arguably the greatest gymnast in history and statistically the most decorated. She has a staggering 30 world championship medals and 11 Olympic medals and is one of the few Olympic athletes to be named among the 10 highest-earning athletes of 2024.

Biles has endorsements with plenty of brands, including Athleta, Beats By Dre and United Airlines. She's worth $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Simone Biles is yet to comprehend her impact on gymnastics

Simone Biles arrives at Friends Of The Children 30th Anniversary Gala - Source: Getty

It's safe to say that Simone Biles has put gymnastics on the world map. She's one of the most followed Olympic athletes in the world and has inspired thousands of kids to take up the sport.

However, Biles is yet to realize her impact and believes it won't happen until she retires from the sport. In an interview with Sports Illustrated after being named the publication's Sportsperson of the Year, the 28-year-old said:

"I don’t think the reality has set in of what I’ve exactly done in the sport. I can see it, and I hear it from people, and I see a glimpse of it, but the full magnitude I don’t think I’ve realized just yet.

"I don’t think I’ll realize ’til maybe I retire and look back in a couple years like, Damn, she was good. Because I can see that, but I do it every day. So for me, it’s normal.”

However, Biles hasn't hinted at retiring and is expected to compete until the 2028 LA Olympics. While an Olympic appearance isn't guaranteed, she hasn't ruled it out either. Biles' participation in the 2025 World Gymnastics Championships later this year also remains uncertain.

