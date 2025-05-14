"Being the GOAT was never the goal" - Simone Biles opens up about her 'real' pursuit

Simone Biles opened up about her real aspirations in her recent address at Washington University in St. Louis. Following her presence at the Met Gala event, the Olympic champion gymnast was selected as one of the six celebrities who would be awarded an honorary doctorate by the University.

Biles was also selected to deliver the commencement address at the ceremony organized at Washington University. The 27-year-old gymnast revealed that even though she is overwhelmed by the title of 'GOAT' (The Greatest of All Time), she never actually aimed to be one.

"People often refer to me as the GOAT. Not the animal, but the greatest of all time. I’m not going to lie, every once in a while, it does give me chills thinking about what I have accomplished in gymnastics. But I’m going to let you in on a little secret — being the GOAT was never the goal", Biles said.

The gymnast added that she just aimed to be the best in her field, saying:

"All I ever wanted to be was the greatest Simone that I could be. My goal was to be the greatest Simone Biles of all time. I wanted, and still strive for it today. And when I start to get in my head and doubt myself, I reflect on what my mom instilled in me from a very young age, and that is to be the best Simone that I can be, each and every day (Thank you, Mom!)."

Simone Biles was previously awarded the Sportswoman of the Year Award by the Laureus World Sports Awards in April 2025. The gymnast was also awarded the Time100 Impact award for being among the most influential people of 2025.

When Simone Biles opened up about the difference between men's and women's gymnastics

When Simone Biles talked about the difference between men's gymnastics and women's gymnastics [Image Source: Getty]

Simone Biles has been a vocal advocate for women's gymnastics. In her autobiography 'Courage to Soar' [which was published in 2016], the 27-year-old gymnast talked about the clear difference between men's and women's gymnastics, and how she wanted to bridge the gap.

"Here’s what I found difficult to accept: I had to choose between college and turning pro, while talented male gymnasts got to turn pro at the end of college. Their skill level tended to peak at around age twenty-two, when they were older and stronger, which meant they were able to enjoy competing over a much longer period," Biles wrote.

The gymnast added:

"But for girls, the more our bodies matured physically, the less easily we soared and flipped and twirled through the air. Our gymnastics lifespan was shorter. Most of us peaked in high school. It just didn’t seem fair."

Simone Biles had initially committed herself to the UCLA Bruins as a part of her collegiate gymnastics. However, she had to let go of her collegiate career in order to give priority to her Olympic career.

