Simone Biles makes feelings known after receiving a doctorate degree and giving a commencement speech at Washington University

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles delivered Washington University’s 164th commencement address on Monday, May 12, at Francis Olympic Field. The event was attended by over 17000 people, as 3,600 graduates received their degrees.

Simone Biles was also awarded an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. The American athlete shared glimpses of the ceremony on Instagram, posting photos of herself in a cap and gown, proudly holding her honorary degree. She captioned the post.

"It’s Dr Biles to you. 🫶🏾But in all seriousness, thank you, @washu, for allowing me to do the commencement speech! Congrats to all the graduates 🎓.Truly inspiring! Good luck with all your future endeavours!!"

In a comment on the same post, she added,

"honorary doctorate 🎓"

Biles received an enthusiastic and spirited welcome as she arrived at the ceremony, walking through a corridor of cheering students who chanted, "We got GOAT at WashU”." This marked Biles's first commencement speech, which lasted 12 minutes.

Biles continues to have an eventful year and has attended several high-profile events, including the 2025 Met Gala, the 151st Kentucky Derby, the 2025 Laureus Awards in Madrid, and the Times 100 Gala.

“You Might Think I’m Used to the Spotlight”: Simone Biles Opens Up on Her Journey While Addressing WashU Graduates

Simone Biles at 151st Kentucky Derby - Source: Getty

Simone Biles made her Olympic debut during the 2016 Rio Olympics and bagged five medals, including four gold. In her keynote address at WashU, Simone Biles reflected on her journey and shared some personal anecdotes. (via NBC)

“You might think I’m used to the spotlight, but I would probably feel more comfortable if they had allowed me to vault onto the stage or do a little floor routine, she said.

She further mentioned her initial dream of pursuing a career in medicine.

I always dreamed of going to college, not just to be part of a collegiate gymnastics team but to study medicine, to become a children’s nurse or a pediatrician, and to enjoy all the fun of a college campus. But for me, that dream bumped up against others, and ultimately, I chose a different path. But I do think my path and yours have a lot in common, although mine probably included a few more sequins and leotards,” she added.

Biles wrapped up her 2024 season by winning 3 gold medals and one silver medal at the Paris Olympics. She has yet to make an announcement regarding her participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

