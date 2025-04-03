Students erupt in cheers as Simone Biles' surprise announcement leaves them mesmerized

Washington University students erupted in cheers as Simone Biles, the greatest gymnast of all time, announced that she would be the commencement speaker for the class of 2025 as they near graduation. She has been encouraging millions with her inspiring story and gymnastics prowess on the international mat.

Biles paved a path for athletes to stick up for themselves when she withdrew midway through the Tokyo Olympics, citing twisties. Despite reeling in fame and being a gold favorite in gymnastics, she took a two-year-long hiatus to address her mental health issues. Since then, the three-time Olympian has stepped into advocating for the same and supporting her fellow athletes in their journeys.

Biles also motivated the young crowd through different roles, especially on the Gold Over America tour. She surprised a bunch of soon-to-graduate students at the Washinton University as she announced her stint as the commencement speaker for the Class of 2025.

In a heartwarming video, the students eagerly waited on the field, eyes fixed on the giant screen. As Biles popped on the screen to address them, the students erupted in cheers.

Simone Biles said:

"Hi Graduates, I'm so excited to celebrate with you. Get ready for an unforgettable day because this isn't a ceremony. It's a victory lap. See you on May 12th!"

Biles successfully hosted the eighth edition of the Biles International Invitational from January 30 to February 1, promoting the sport to the up-and-coming generation. The three-day event encompassed athlete-fan interaction, fun activities and others.

Simone Biles once revealed that she would probably sit out of the LA Olympics

Biles on the balance beam at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles boasts 11 Olympic gold medals, and at the Paris Games, she surpassed Shannon Miller in the medal tally to become the most successful gymnast. Competing at the Olympics in Rio and Tokyo allowed her to prove herself, but she may skip competing in 2028 in Los Angeles because her purpose in life significantly changed later in her 20s. She said, via Sports Illustrated:

"I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done.

Biles added:

"If you go back, you’ll be greedy. Those are the consequences. But that’s also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?”

Simone Biles was named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2024

